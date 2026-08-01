🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Medicaid is a foundational pillar of the health care system in Pennsylvania and across the United States, providing essential coverage for individuals with low incomes, disabilities, and other qualifying circumstances.

The program supports millions of residents, reduces uncompensated care, and stabilizes critical sectors such as long-term care and rural health.

In Northeast Pennsylvania, Jill Avery-Stoss, president and CEO of The Institute, said 27% of Luzerne County residents are enrolled in Medicaid, along with 24% of residents in Lackawanna County and 21% in Wayne County.

Those figures equal or exceed Pennsylvania’s statewide enrollment rate of 21%.

The Institute’s Health and Health Care Task Force recently released its 2026 report on Medicaid in Northeast Pennsylvania. The findings illustrate the significant role Medicaid plays in supporting community health and access to care.

Avery-Stoss said the Medicaid program provides health coverage to people with limited incomes, disabilities, and other qualifying circumstances. In Pennsylvania, Medicaid also covers many children, pregnant women, older adults, caregivers, and adults whose incomes fall below eligibility thresholds.

“Medicaid’s impact extends beyond individual patients,” Avery-Stoss said. “Since Pennsylvania expanded Medicaid in 2015, hospital uncompensated care costs have fallen by nearly 28%, helping healthcare providers reduce the burden of treating uninsured patients, even as overall health care costs have risen.”

Avery-Stoss said the relationship between poverty and Medicaid enrollment is also evident in the data. Individuals living at or below the poverty level are the most likely to be enrolled in the program, although many residents with incomes modestly above the poverty threshold also rely on Medicaid coverage.

Avery-Stoss said poverty rates in the region range from 12.2% in Wayne County to 15.4% in Luzerne County, compared with the Commonwealth’s rate of 11.8%.

Rates among women and children are generally higher. For example, Avery-Stoss said the share of children living below the poverty level ranges from 15.7% in Wayne County to 25.1% in Luzerne County, compared with the Commonwealth’s rate of 16%.

In addition to medical care, Avery-Stoss said Medicaid covers a range of services that many families depend on, including mental health treatment, prescription medications, rehabilitation services, emergency care, medical equipment, and long-term supports.

“Medicaid plays a meaningful role in supporting the health and stability of communities across Pennsylvania and the nation,” says Avery-Stoss. “It provides coverage for millions of individuals with limited incomes, disabilities, or other qualifying circumstances.”

Local journalism matters, and your support makes it possible. You can help sustain this work by making a donation or choosing one of our subscription options. Subscribers enjoy valuable benefits, including full access to our e-edition, a reduced ad experience on timesleader.com, and more.



Your support helps ensure independent, high-quality local news remains available today and for future generations. Thank you for standing with local journalism. Click for subscription offers.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.