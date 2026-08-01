NEPA Craftworks LLC hosts Pickle Fest
The Luzerne County Fairgrounds were alive with the celebration of all things pickle on Saturday, when NEPA Craftworks LLC hosted its Pickle Fest. Vendors, food trucks, artisans and specialty food producers came together to offer a full day of shopping and pickled fun.
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