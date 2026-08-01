<p>Wayne Getz, 60, owner of Pocono Pickle Guy, covers a container of pickles with pickle juice at Saturday’s Pickle Fest on the Luzerne County Fairgrounds.</p> <p>Fred Adams | For Times Leader</p>

Wayne Getz, 60, owner of Pocono Pickle Guy, covers a container of pickles with pickle juice at Saturday’s Pickle Fest on the Luzerne County Fairgrounds.

Fred Adams | For Times Leader
<p>Saturday’s Pickle Fest, hosted by NEPA Craftworks LLC on the Luzerne County Fairgrounds in the Back Mountain, was well attended.</p> <p>Fred Adams | For Times Leader</p>

Saturday’s Pickle Fest, hosted by NEPA Craftworks LLC on the Luzerne County Fairgrounds in the Back Mountain, was well attended.

Fred Adams | For Times Leader
<p>Aubree Wallace, 11, of Dallas, puckers as she bites into a dill pickle on a stick at the annual Pickle Fest Saturday afternoon. </p> <p>Fred Adams | For Times Leader</p>

Aubree Wallace, 11, of Dallas, puckers as she bites into a dill pickle on a stick at the annual Pickle Fest Saturday afternoon.

Fred Adams | For Times Leader
<p>Pickle on a stick was the featured item at Tommy Pickle from Long Island, New York.</p> <p>Fred Adams | For Times Leader</p>

Pickle on a stick was the featured item at Tommy Pickle from Long Island, New York.

Fred Adams | For Times Leader
<p>Joseph Lowell, 40, of Long Island, New York, sits on pickle buckets behind the Tommy Pickle stand on Saturday at Pickle Fest.</p> <p>Fred Adams | For Times Leader</p>

Joseph Lowell, 40, of Long Island, New York, sits on pickle buckets behind the Tommy Pickle stand on Saturday at Pickle Fest.

Fred Adams | For Times Leader
<p>Cierra Loop, 33, of West Pittston shares some of her barbecue with her uncle, Paul Loop, 60, of West Pittston, at the annual Pickle Fest.</p> <p>Fred Adams | For Times Leader</p>

Cierra Loop, 33, of West Pittston shares some of her barbecue with her uncle, Paul Loop, 60, of West Pittston, at the annual Pickle Fest.

Fred Adams | For Times Leader

The Luzerne County Fairgrounds were alive with the celebration of all things pickle on Saturday, when NEPA Craftworks LLC hosted its Pickle Fest. Vendors, food trucks, artisans and specialty food producers came together to offer a full day of shopping and pickled fun.

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