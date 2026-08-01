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WILKES-BARRE — Gov. Josh Shapiro and Pennsylvania Department of Human Services (DHS) Secretary Val Arkoosh visited the Lehigh County Crisis Intervention Center this week with counselors and elected leaders to highlight investments in mental health services that were secured in the 2026-27 budget.

Building on three years of investment in student and community mental health, this year’s budget delivers $10 million in first-ever dedicated state funding to support 988, the National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline, in addition to $5 million for walk-in behavioral health crisis stabilization centers — prioritizing regions with limited access to immediate, in-person care.

“I’ve listened to Pennsylvanians tell me how important it is to have someone to talk to when they’re struggling, no matter what time of day or where you live,” said Shapiro. “In my administration, we’re treating mental health with just as much care as physical health — and we’ve supported county mental health services and expanded student mental health resources in nearly 800 schools across Pennsylvania. This year, we secured more funding for 988 and walk-in behavioral health crisis centers to help fill critical gaps in funding and build on the progress we’ve made to ensure our loved ones, our neighbors, and our communities can access the help and support they need, when they need it.”

This year’s investment for the 988 National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline will allow DHS to double the number of centers that can respond to chat and text messages from three centers to six; provide administrative support to counties so that 911 operators can perform a warm-handoff for callers in need of crisis services; allow all 988 centers to maintain 24/7/365 coverage in Pennsylvania; and continue to support the increased demand for 988.

“With these new investments, we have the opportunity to make our system even stronger,” said Arkoosh. “And we are dedicated to ensuring that all Pennsylvanians have access to immediate behavioral health crisis care — in the least restrictive and the most therapeutic environments available.”

In 2025, Lehigh County worked on more than 6,400 crisis cases — and over the last year, their 988 lifeline received approximately 3,500 calls.

As part of this week’s visit in Allentown, the governor ceremonially signed the General Appropriations Bill.

Rep. Meuser moves to protect federal programs from fraud

U.S. Rep. Dan Meuser, R-Dallas, co-sponsored H. Res. 1310 this week, supporting continued efforts to protect Medicare, Medicaid, and other federal healthcare programs from waste, fraud, and abuse.

Meuser said the resolution calls on state and federal regulators to enhance program integrity measures, strengthen oversight and coordinate enforcement efforts in response to reports of widespread fraud and abuse affecting federal healthcare programs.

Meuser said this resolution comes as the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) continues to strengthen its efforts to combat waste, fraud, and abuse in Medicaid. He said that for decades, Medicare and Medicaid have been vulnerable to waste, fraud, and abuse, resulting in billions of dollars in improper payments and threatening the long-term integrity of these vital healthcare programs.

Earlier this year, Meuser said CMS established the Medicaid Fraud War Room, which has already blocked more than $203 million in potentially improper payments in just 90 days by targeting high-risk providers and strengthening program integrity.

“For years, federal healthcare programs have been plagued by rampant fraud and abuse,” Meuser said. “The whole of government must work to prevents this fraud and ensure these programs aid those who need it most. I look forward to continuing to work with Vice President JD Vance’s Task Force to Eliminate Fraud and Administrator Oz’s team at CMS to aggressively identify and eliminate waste, fraud, and abuse.”

Meuser said the resolution was referred to the Committees on Energy and Commerce as well as Ways and Means for further consideration.

Sen. Fetterman secures priorities in bipartisan Water Resources Development Act

Last week, the U.S. Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works unanimously passed the Water Resources Development Act (WRDA), which included several of U.S. Sen. John Fetterman’s (D-PA) priorities to support Pennsylvania’s rivers and recreation.

“Investing in our communities, the rivers they use, and the overall recreation helps boost economies and keeps jobs in Pennsylvania,” said Fetterman. “I’m grateful these priorities were included and urge my colleagues on both sides to support this package.”

Fetterman said the Water Resources Development Act is a biennial legislative package authorizing water infrastructure projects across the United States. Originating in the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure, Sen. Fetterman said the legislation ensures the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers can make improvements to the nation’s ports, harbors, water navigation systems, flood control, and other water infrastructure and resources.

Sen. Fetterman’s priorities:

• Watershed Planning Section 729 directs the Army Corps to conduct a study to assess and address water resource needs and issues including the Ohio River Basin of Pennsylvania. The basin begins at the confluence of the Allegheny and Monongahela Rivers in Pittsburgh.

• Allegheny River Recreation Designation authorizes recreational activities on the Allegheny river. This aims to boost the local economy and tourism industry, taking advantage of the natural attraction in Southwestern Pennsylvania.

• Harmful Algal Bloom Demonstration Program amends prior WRDA section to add lakes and reservoirs in Pennsylvania to the existing program that identifies solutions to reducing the severity and frequency of Harmful Algal Blooms.

• Sec. 219 Reimbursement Authority enables the Army Corps to directly issue grants and reimbursements to local municipalities, getting money back to communities faster.

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Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.