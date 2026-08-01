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PITTSTON — With the last phases of the City of Pittston’s Main Street revitalization in place, Mayor Michael Lombardo said he is going to dedicate the rest of his years in office to housing for the city.

In 2017, he created a 100-House Initiative to create 100 new homes, along with revitalizing abandoned homes to get them viable and back on the tax rolls.

And now, he’s doubling down and is focused on creating as many as 500 new homes in the city.

Over the years, Lombardo has focused on neighborhood housing redevelopment, blight removal and redevelopment, affordable homeownership initiatives, and creating innovative pathways to homeownership.

“We did the 100 housing initiative, and I believe we exceeded that, and I think 300 (houses) is a reasonable number as we move forward,” Lombardo said. “I feel very confident that realistically, if we are locked in, that number could be 500 homes in the city alone.”

Under Lombardo’s administration, the City of Pittston annexed part of Jenkins Township at the site of the former Pittston Hospital, where that structure will be converted to housing, as well as additional housing on-site.

There is a proposed Territory Transfer Ordinance and Agreement involving parcels of land in the Stauffer Pointe area from Pittston Township. The City of Pittston would be picking up additional land for future housing.

Lombardo’s mission has not gone unnoticed, being recognized by the National League of Cities (NLC), a large and influential national advocacy organization for local governments, and it functions in many ways like a lobbying organization — but it is more accurately described as a membership association and advocacy group representing cities, towns, and villages.

NLC represents more than 2,675 member cities and advocates on behalf of approximately 19,000 cities, towns, and villages representing more than 200 million Americans and is considered a major national voice for municipal government.

Lombardo has received several significant recognitions from NLC related to his work on housing, elevating both him and the City of Pittston to the national stage.

He was appointed to America’s Housing Comeback Advisory Group, which brings mayors and council members from communities of varying sizes to develop strategies that increase the housing supply, expand affordable and workforce housing, encourage public-private partnerships, recommend federal policy changes, and promote local innovations that can be replicated nationwide.

Lombardo was one of only a handful of municipal leaders featured nationally as part of this initiative.

In July 2026, when Congress passed the 21st Century ROAD to Housing Act, NLC highlighted Lombardo in a national article discussing the legislation.

“The passage of the 21st Century ROAD to Housing Act signifies a monumental step forward in our efforts to reduce housing supply challenges,” Lombardo said. “It sets a pathway for homeownership, addresses supply demands across the housing continuum, incorporates manufactured and workforce housing, reduces regulatory burdens, all while preserving local control over land-use decisions.”

“I am certain that this legislation will yield historical results,” he said. “Its passage also reflects the limitless possibilities and demonstrates what can be achieved when every level of government and leadership works together. I am proud to serve as a member of the Board of the National League of Cities and want to commend NLC’s staff for their significant contributions towards this effort.”

Over his membership with the NLC, Lombardo has been appointed to leadership roles as vice chair of the Community and Economic Development Federal Advocacy Committee, a member of the Small Cities Council, and a member of the Comeback Advisory Group.

In late 2025, he was appointed to the NLC Board of Directors, one of the organization’s highest leadership roles.

Lombardo said being involved with the NLC puts the City of Pittston on the map nationally.