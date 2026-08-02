<p>YMCA staff members, from left, Brianaa Rodriguez, Andreea Radules, and Brian D Reyes.</p> <p>Amber Jones | For Times Leader</p>

YMCA staff members, from left, Brianaa Rodriguez, Andreea Radules, and Brian D Reyes.

Amber Jones | For Times Leader
<p>The pool at the YMCA.</p> <p>Amber Jones | For Times Leader</p>

The pool at the YMCA.

Amber Jones | For Times Leader
<p>The locker rooms at the YMCA.</p> <p>Amber Jones | For Times Leader</p>

The locker rooms at the YMCA.

Amber Jones | For Times Leader
<p>Part of the gym at the YMCA.</p> <p>Amber Jones | For Times Leader</p>

Part of the gym at the YMCA.

Amber Jones | For Times Leader
<p>Exercise bikes are available for use at the YMCA.</p> <p>Amber Jones | For Times Leader</p>

Exercise bikes are available for use at the YMCA.

Amber Jones | For Times Leader
<p>The YMCA has many treadmills for guests to use.</p> <p>Amber Jones | For Times Leader</p>

The YMCA has many treadmills for guests to use.

Amber Jones | For Times Leader
<p>YMCA staff members, from left, Lori Petropoulos and Jonathan Martinez.</p> <p>Amber Jones | For Times Leader</p>

YMCA staff members, from left, Lori Petropoulos and Jonathan Martinez.

Amber Jones | For Times Leader
<p>Alexis Genao, one of the YMCA staff members, at the open house.</p> <p>Amber Jones | For Times Leader</p>

Alexis Genao, one of the YMCA staff members, at the open house.

Amber Jones | For Times Leader
<p>YMCA childcare staff stand with flyers and cotton candy.</p> <p>Amber Jones | For Times Leader</p>

YMCA childcare staff stand with flyers and cotton candy.

Amber Jones | For Times Leader
<p>Jonael Sindo enjoys the bouncy house.</p> <p>Amber Jones | For Times Leader</p>

Jonael Sindo enjoys the bouncy house.

Amber Jones | For Times Leader

An open house was held at the Hazleton YMCA (Mericle Family Center) on Saturday and Sunday.

Visitors were shown the renovated facility, which included a tour of the pool and gym.

“We’ve been working hard to renovate this historic and important piece of our local community,” YMCA staff members said. “We’ve also added a child care facility to create affordable options in Hazleton.”

The Hazleton YMCA (Mericle Family Center) is located at 75 S. Church St., Hazleton, and begins full operations on Monday.

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