Open house held at renovated Hazleton YMCA

Alexis Genao, one of the YMCA staff members, at the open house.

The YMCA has many treadmills for guests to use.

Exercise bikes are available for use at the YMCA.

Part of the gym at the YMCA.

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An open house was held at the Hazleton YMCA (Mericle Family Center) on Saturday and Sunday.

Visitors were shown the renovated facility, which included a tour of the pool and gym.

“We’ve been working hard to renovate this historic and important piece of our local community,” YMCA staff members said. “We’ve also added a child care facility to create affordable options in Hazleton.”

The Hazleton YMCA (Mericle Family Center) is located at 75 S. Church St., Hazleton, and begins full operations on Monday.