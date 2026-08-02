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There will be lane restrictions on Route 2004 (River Road) in Jenkins Township, between Saylor Avenue and the Eighth Street Bridge, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday for paving.

The traveling public is encouraged to use alternate routes. Work is weather dependent.

When encountering a work zone, motorists are advised to drive the posted speed limit, turn on their headlights, pay close attention to signs and flaggers, and avoid all distractions. In high-traffic locations, motorists are encouraged to use both lanes of travel to the merge point and take turns merging into the open lane.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Lackawanna, Luzerne, Pike, Susquehanna, Wayne, and Wyoming counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict4.