There will be lane restrictions on Route 2004 (River Road) in Jenkins Township, between Saylor Avenue and the Eighth Street Bridge, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday for paving.
The traveling public is encouraged to use alternate routes. Work is weather dependent.
When encountering a work zone, motorists are advised to drive the posted speed limit, turn on their headlights, pay close attention to signs and flaggers, and avoid all distractions. In high-traffic locations, motorists are encouraged to use both lanes of travel to the merge point and take turns merging into the open lane.
Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Lackawanna, Luzerne, Pike, Susquehanna, Wayne, and Wyoming counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict4.
Local journalism matters, and your support makes it possible. You can help sustain this work by making a donation or choosing one of our subscription options. Subscribers enjoy valuable benefits, including full access to our e-edition, a reduced ad experience on timesleader.com, and more.
Your support helps ensure independent, high-quality local news remains available today and for future generations. Thank you for standing with local journalism.