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U.S. Sen. Dave McCormick (R-PA) and U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) this week introduced the Transit for Urban Renewal and Business Opportunities Act (TURBO Act) — legislation that would expand and modernize a key federal financing tool used by state and local governments to deliver critical transportation infrastructure through public-private partnerships.

Private Activity Bonds (PABs) are tax-exempt bonds that state and local governments issue on behalf of private entities to finance projects that serve a public purpose. Administered by the Build America Bureau within the U.S. Department of Transportation, the senators said PABs are a critical tool for attracting private-sector investment in highways, transit, and freight infrastructure.

But the national volume cap for qualified highway and surface freight transfer facilities has been exhausted, with the current $30 billion cap fully allocated.

Beyond the cap, the senators said outdated rules also prevent communities from using these bonds for many of today’s transportation needs. Current law generally allows the bonds to finance the construction of rail and bus infrastructure, but not the purchase of rolling stock. It also limits eligibility for passenger rail projects to those capable of reaching 150 miles per hour, leaving many modern rail projects that operate on shared freight corridors ineligible for this low-cost financing.

The TURBO Act would:

• Raise the national volume cap for qualified highway and surface freight transfer facilities from $30 billion to $45 billion, ensuring that critical transportation projects can continue to access low-cost financing through public-private partnerships.

• Expand the eligibility of mass commuting facility bonds to explicitly cover the acquisition of rolling stock — such as buses, railcars, and ferries — lowering the cost of modernizing transit fleets and letting local communities determine their own infrastructure needs.

• Lower the speed threshold for high-speed intercity rail facilities from 150 miles per hour to 110 miles per hour, opening PAB financing to a far wider range of passenger rail investments, including projects that operate on shared rights-of-way with freight railroads.

“America’s transportation needs are growing, and we should be making it easier, not harder, for states and communities to finance the projects that keep goods and people moving,” McCormick said. “The TURBO Act modernizes a proven, low-cost financing tool critical to highway, transit, and rail projects in Pennsylvania, and can move forward. By expanding capacity and cutting outdated red tape, we can unlock more private investment in Pennsylvania and across the country.”

“Far too often, roads that need repaving and transportation facilities that need revamping are left unfixed because states and towns don’t have the funding they need,” Duckworth said. “It’s critical we build on the incredible progress of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, and this commonsense legislation would help us do just that.”

$3M delivered for free period products

Starting with a first-of-its-kind investment in 2024, Gov. Josh Shapiro has once again delivered funding to put free period products in Pennsylvania’s schools.

With another $3 million in the recently signed 2026-27 budget, the Shapiro Administration has now invested a total of $9 million over three budgets to help ensure that girls can focus on their schoolwork and remain in the classroom.

Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Dr. Debra Bogen this week highlighted how this ongoing historic investment is helping students across Pennsylvania.

“When a student misses school because they lack basic health resources, it isn’t just one lost day of learning — it creates a ripple effect that impacts test scores, graduation rates, and eventually the future of our Commonwealth,” Bogen said. “Providing free period products ensures that more than 650,000 girls aren’t forced to choose between their health and their education. We are removing the barriers to hygiene equity so every student has the support they need to stay in school, stay healthy, and stay focused on their future.”

Studies show that one in four students nationally have struggled to afford period products, and a staggering 23% have missed class entirely because they didn’t have access to safe hygiene products.

Funding for free period products is distributed to more than 750 Pennsylvania school districts, intermediate units, career and technical centers, and brick-and-mortar charter schools throughout the Commonwealth.

This initiative has become a vital source of funding for schools across the Commonwealth, taking one more burden off students so they can remain focused on learning.

All qualifying school entities will receive funding proportional to the total number of students enrolled as of October 2025, at a rate of $1.81 per student, an increase from previous years. Funding allocations will be finalized in the next two weeks.

AG: Government should combat illegal robocalls

Attorney General Dave Sunday this week co-led a bipartisan coalition of Attorneys General pushing the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to strengthen its “Know Your Customer” obligations to help prevent scammers from using the U.S. communications network to place illegal robocalls.

The “Know your Customer” obligations require phone companies to know who is using their networks to make calls. Phone companies can choose to suspend or terminate calls from users who are using their networks illegally.

Earlier this month, Sunday urged the FCC to cut robocallers’ access to legitimate phone numbers. Previously, as part of the related and ongoing “Operation Robocall Roundup,” Attorney General Sunday and a national coalition sent warning letters to major phone service providers, urging them to stop allowing illegal robocalls to reach consumers.

“Robocalls aren’t just a nuisance — they are often illegal or used to perpetuate a scam, and this effort seeks to add another layer of protection for Pennsylvanians,” Sunday said. “With an estimated one billion robocalls directed to Pennsylvanians’ phones last year, this is a major problem that communications companies must address.”

Illegal robocalls originate from a voice service provider, allowing bad actors to use its network. If scammers can’t get their calls onto the U.S. communications network, they can’t make illegal robocalls. So, these originating voice service providers are key to stopping these calls from reaching people.

The requirements aren’t strong enough — as evidenced by the prevalence of robocall scams.

• Last year, Americans received more than 29.6 billion scam robocalls and texts and lost nearly $2 billion to these scams.

In addition to what the FCC is already doing, attorneys general urge the FCC to:

• Require providers to understand their customers’ business. In addition to verifying a customer’s identity and existence, originating providers should also be required to examine and understand the customer’s business practices, reputation, history, intended use of services, and their compliance with state and federal laws.

• Hold all originating providers to KYC standards. Even small originating service providers should be required to meet enhanced KYC standards. Scammers use originating providers, regardless of size, to access the communications network. In fact, illegal calls are often facilitated by smaller voice service providers. Not holding small providers to the same standards could make them even more attractive to bad actors seeking to use them to place illegal robocalls.

• Require originating providers to collect additional information on high-risk customers. While KYC requirements should be universal, the attorneys general support additional long-term monitoring of customers more likely to make illegal robocalls, such as those subscribing to high-volume services.

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Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on X @TLBillOBoyle.