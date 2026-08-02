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Due to the tight timeline, Luzerne County Council members agreed last week they won’t attempt to place a referendum involving Election Day workers on the Nov. 3 general election ballot.

The proposed referendum would ask voters if they want to amend the county’s home rule charter to make per diem Election Day workers eligible to serve on county boards.

All 10 council members present at last week’s council meeting voted to advance the referendum ordinance, which still requires majority council approval and a public hearing for final adoption. Because Tuesday is the deadline to submit general election referendums, a special council meeting would have been necessary on Monday.

Instead, council decided to hold off on a final vote and consider the referendum for the 2027 primary election.

Financial advisor

FSL Public Finance will continue as the county’s financial advisor, council decided last week.

The company was hired at the end of 2024, and the county Budget and Finance Division recommended renewing the agreement.

”Services rendered proved beneficial in 2025, so Budget and Finance would like to re-engage FSL” through 2029, the agenda submission said.

Fees are subject to negotiation if there is a transaction, such as borrowing or refinancing. Council has avoided new borrowing because the county is scheduled to repay all past debt in 2030.

Repository

Council approved a batch of 57 tax-delinquent repository property sales last week.

Properties land in the repository if they do not sell in the initial upset tax auction or subsequent free-and-clear auction.

Sales are encouraged because the county has amassed approximately 1,000 repository properties that are in limbo, with no active owners to maintain and pay taxes on them. While some are sold each year, new ones are added after each sale.

Information on repository properties is posted under county tax-claim operator Elite Revenue Solutions’ site at luzernecountytaxclaim.com.

The list of sales approved by council is posted in Tuesday’s meeting agenda packet at luzernecounty.org.

Board appointments

A council majority approved the following citizen appointments or reappointments to boards last week:

• Arts Advisory Board, Walter Mitchell

• County Cares Commission, David Thurston

• Children and Youth Advisory Board, Nancy Rowlands

• Forty Fort Airport Advisory Board, Brandon Zlotek

• Luzerne-Wyoming Counties Area Agency on Aging Advisory Board, Sarah Ferry

• Luzerne-Wyoming Counties Drug and Alcohol Executive Commission, Melissa Myers

Opioid fund

Three opioid fund earmarks were approved by council:

• $115,000 to Pathway To Recovery Counseling and Educational Services for its evidence-based “Too Good For Drugs” school prevention program.

• $6,010 to the county District Attorney’s Office to acquire a county-owned “drug terminator drum” to securely destroy controlled substances, prescription medications, and opioids collected throughout the county in law enforcement operations and medication surrender initiatives.

• $150,000 to Beyond Addiction for its female recovery programs in Carbondale and Tunkhannock, which also serve women from Luzerne County.

The allocations were recommended by the county’s Commission on Opioid Misuse and Addiction Abatement. Council has the final say on awards from the county’s share of the state’s settlement against opioid manufacturers and wholesale distributors. Allocations must comply with settlement fund eligibility protocols.

Keystone Job Corps

Council approved the U.S. Department of Labor’s request to extend its lease of the Keystone Job Corps facility in Butler Township for another year.

The county leases the 123-acre site to the federal government to operate an educational and vocational program for youth and young adults. Federal funding allowed Job Corps centers to continue operating after a threatened closure last year, officials said.

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Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.