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DALLAS — Every year, the annual Summer Reunion Dance at the Irem Pavilion brings it all back again.

And on Saturday night, the place was a-rockin’ with a capacity crowd of fun-seekers representing several generations dancing to the oldies all night long.

The irrepressible crowd danced to the familiar tunes belted out by the iconic Eddie Day Pashinski & TNT, who shared the stage with Which Doctor for the big dance.

On the dance floor, the action was non-stop, with attendees reaching back to the glory days of Sans Souci Park, Hanson’s, Sandy Beach, and more to display dance moves like the Watusi, the Boogaloo, the Jerk, the Mashed Potato, the Swim, the Jitterbug, the Pony (like Boney Maroney), the Frug, the Hitch Hiker, the Stroll, the Hully Gully, the Shake and, of course, the Twist.

It was all there Saturday night, and everybody enjoyed the night.

If you closed your eyes, you could envision the halcyon days of all those venues where kids gathered to dance the night away and meet people, many of whom found the love of their lives at those dances.

The Summer Reunion dance is the absolute best and fastest way to zip down Memory Lane, right through all those years that have passed by so quickly. These were times when friends would pile into a car and head to a dance week after week.

The Summer Reunion Dance gives youngsters of yesterday a chance to remember and swing and sway the way they used to at local amusement parks and other dance venues, like Wilkes College and King’s College.

The annual dance also helps everybody forget about those aches and pains for a few hours that pass by much too quickly — although some of them might be a little sore for a day or two after boogeying down all night.

“We absolutely feel blessed that at this time in our lives, we’re still together, making music and seeing people we haven’t seen in decades,” said Eddie Day Pashinski at last year’s event. “We’re all reliving our youth — and that’s what this is all about. It’s always amazing to see the people who danced with us at the same places so many years ago. We dance, we chat, we remember, we smile, we have fun.”

For four-plus hours, attendees again heard their favorite songs. They renewed friendships, told stories, and they laughed and at times, perhaps shed a tear.

But the stories never get old, and they seem to become even funnier each time they are told.

For me and my pals, those olden days were fun, fun, fun til my daddy took the GTO or Valiant away.

We learned so much back then. We grew up socially, as awkward as that was at times. We found answers to many questions we were afraid to ask about — experience was our teacher, but sometimes it felt like walking on a frozen pond and not being sure just how thin or thick the ice was. You never wanted to fail, but sometimes we did, and we moved on.

We didn’t have much back then, but we had it all where it counted most — in school, at home, in church, in the neighborhood.

Whether it was on the street corner holding up a parking meter, in the pool hall playing 9-ball, in the school yard running and screaming, or at the dinner table, listening and hearing — we learned about life in the best of ways.

For kids just out of high school and still trying to figure out what the world had to offer, these really were the best of times.

There was nothing better than grabbing a few hoagies at Red’s Subs, or a pizza from Joe’s, and playing cards at a friend’s house before heading out to Sandy Beach or Sans Souci. We always drove over Plymouth Mountain — commonly called the “back way” — to Harveys Lake. Some nights, we held “Wanamie Wonderamas” in the stripping holes of that awesome little town.

We would dance on the second floor of the Sandy Beach Hall, go swimming in the lake at intermission, dry off, and return to the dance. I can still see all of us busting moves to “Smoke on the Water.”

On the way home, we would stop at Elby’s for a “Big Boy” or “Slim Jim” platter before diving into bed for a good night’s rest.

We also liked to hang at Karpy’s Bar — when we turned 21, of course — where Leo would make the most delicious cheeseburg — always with a slice of raw onion. Leo said his secret was that he never cleaned his grill — we knew he was joking. He was, right?

Weekends were for fun, and we strictly adhered to that philosophy. Even if we were playing softball at the Ash Diamond — back then, they were called beer leagues. After the game, we would drive to Hunlock Creek for a swim, then go home, shower, and meet at C. Matus News.

All of these memories and stories will be re-told at this week’s Plymouth Alive Kielbasa Festival.

And most will be told in front of C. Matus News while holding up that very same parking meter.

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Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.