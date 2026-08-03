The Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission this week announced that four Pennsylvania-based construction firms have been awarded contracts to execute the historic $79.73 million infrastructure revitalization of The State Museum of Pennsylvania.

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The Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission (PHMC) this week announced that four Pennsylvania-based construction firms have been awarded contracts to execute the historic $79.73 million infrastructure revitalization of The State Museum of Pennsylvania.

With the contracts finalized and the multi-year transformation officially underway, the State Museum closed to the public on Sunday, Aug. 2.

This closure initiates the physical construction phase that will modernize both the visitor experience and the operational stewardship of Pennsylvania’s treasured artifacts.

“Awarding these bids marks a pivotal moment in the life of this project,” said Andrea Lowery, PHMC executive director. “We are officially transitioning from years of careful planning into the physical work of building tomorrow’s State Museum. Securing these talented Pennsylvania-based firms ensures our revitalization remains firmly on schedule, allowing us to deliver a world-class, modernized facility to the Commonwealth.”

The Department of General Services has officially awarded the prime construction bids, clearing the way for the largest and most comprehensive upgrade to the complex since the museum and tower opened in 1964.

The awarded contracts include:

• General Construction: Wohlsen Construction Company (Lancaster) for $43,247,053.

• HVAC: Midline Mechanical LLC (Ephrata) for $16,050,000.

• Electrical: Cyprium Solutions Inc. (East Petersburg) for $14,028,000.

• Plumbing: Jay R Reynolds Inc. (Willow Street) for $6,407,000.

To celebrate the start of renovations and give Pennsylvanians one last chance to enjoy the State Museum, PHMC held a successful community kickoff party this past weekend and allowed all attendees free entry.

Key upgrades included in the $79.73 million project feature:

State Museum of Pennsylvania

• Creation of a new welcome experience featuring a renovated lobby and a new introductory exhibit and media experience.

• Installation of two new 15-person passenger elevators within the museum building.

• Creation of a dynamic new event space and roof terrace on the fifth floor.

• Addition of new museum stores and improved overall visitor amenities.

PHMC tower

• Installation of two 15-person passenger elevators within the PHMC tower.

• Creation of an immersive educational observation level on the 16th floor of the PHMC tower.

Improved stewardship and preservation

Construction of new collections storage areas featuring state-of-the-art environmental conditions and controls.

Development of a new, changing exhibit gallery designed specifically for hosting special artifact loans and traveling exhibits.

For ongoing updates on the re-imagined State Museum project and future announcements regarding reopening phases, visit — statemuseumpa.org.

Public safety, crime trends focus of hearing

Crime trends and policies to make Pennsylvania communities safer will be examined during a joint public hearing of the Senate Majority Policy Committee and House Republican Policy Committee on Monday, Aug. 10, at 10 a.m., at Hazleton City Hall, 40 N. Church St., Hazleton.

Rep. Dane Watro, R-Hazleton, and committee chairs Sen. Dave Argall, R-Pottsville, and Rep. David Rowe, Union County, called the hearing to learn what local law enforcement officials and others are experiencing in the day-to-day performance of their duties.

The hearing will cover trends in violent crimes, drug trafficking, retail theft, and human trafficking. Pennsylvania Attorney General Dave Sunday will also provide an update on his office’s efforts, as well as the negative impact of a recent House vote to address a court ruling on Pennsylvania’s second-degree murder sentencing structure.

“Our police officers see firsthand what’s happening in our communities, and we need to hear directly from them,” Watro said. “This hearing is about taking an honest look at the crime on our streets and determining what we can do to give law enforcement the tools they need to protect Pennsylvania families.”

“Public safety is one of the top issues I hear about from my constituents in Carbon, Luzerne and Schuylkill counties,” Argall said. “I look forward to hearing from a variety of individuals about this important issue.”

“Good public policy begins with listening to those who confront these challenges every day,” said Rowe. “By bringing together AG Sunday and local law enforcement, we can better understand the threats facing Pennsylvania communities and identify policies that strengthen public safety, support those who protect us and ensure criminals are held accountable.”

The hearing will be livestreamed on the Senate Majority Policy Committee and the House Republican Policy Committee websites.

Bill to stop the spread of spotted lanternflies

U.S. Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) and U.S. Sen. Dave McCormick (R-PA), joined by U.S. Senators Ron Wyden (D-OR) and Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY), this week introduced the Spotted Lanternfly Research and Development Act to designate the spotted lanternfly — an invasive species that poses a significant threat to our nation’s agricultural economy — as a high-priority research initiative for the National Institute of Food and Agriculture.

“Spotted lanternflies have ravaged crops that are critical to Pennsylvania’s economy, including grapevines, apples, peaches, hops, and more,” Fetterman said. “For over a decade, they have cost the Commonwealth millions of dollars and thousands of jobs.”

“Pennsylvania’s farmers work hard to produce some of the best agricultural products in the world, and it’s concerning that their hard work is at risk of being eaten away by pests,” McCormick said. “By investing in research to combat spotted lanternflies, this bill will help protect our farms, strengthen our agricultural economy, and better control this invasive species.”

Spotted lanternflies were first detected in Pennsylvania in 2014. They have since spread throughout the Commonwealth and are currently found in 51 counties.

Studies estimate that the species could cost the state $324 million annually if not contained because of the significant damage they cause to many critical agricultural pieces.

DCED announces Main Street Matters funding

Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Secretary Rick Siger this week announced the department is accepting applications for Main Street Matters funding to support revitalization efforts for commercial corridors and downtowns, small businesses, and local economies in Pennsylvania.

Gov. Josh Shapiro secured $20 million for the Main Street Matters program in the 2026-27 budget he signed on July 12, 2026.

“Main streets and small businesses are the heart of our communities — fueling economic growth across Pennsylvania,” Siger said. “Pennsylvania’s rural, urban, and suburban communities will continue to receive the support they need to attract visitors, businesses, and residents and be successful for years to come.”

Main Street Matters funding supports community revitalization efforts in planning, business support, aesthetic improvements, and the increase of safety and security. Specific uses include planning activities, façade grant programs, business improvement grant programs, accessible housing programs, and district development grants.

DCED is accepting funding applications through Aug. 31, 2026. Eligible applicants include local governments, redevelopment and/or housing authorities, nonprofit organizations, community development corporations, and business/neighborhoods/downtown improvement districts.

Earlier this year, the state awarded more than $17.2 million across 56 community projects that strengthen local economies and support downtown revitalization efforts. In its latest round of funding, Main Street Matters received more than 220 applications requesting more than $68 million.

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Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on X @TLBillOBoyle.