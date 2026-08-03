<p>Igor Pozumentshchikov, director of food safety and compliance at NetCost Market, answers residents’ questions at Monday’s Wilkes-Barre Township Council meeting.</p> <p>Margaret Roarty | Times Leader</p>

Igor Pozumentshchikov, director of food safety and compliance at NetCost Market, answers residents’ questions at Monday’s Wilkes-Barre Township Council meeting.

Margaret Roarty | Times Leader
<p>Councilmember John Jablowski speaks at Monday’s Wilkes-Barre Township Council meeting.</p> <p>Margaret Roarty | Times Leader</p>

Councilmember John Jablowski speaks at Monday’s Wilkes-Barre Township Council meeting.

Margaret Roarty | Times Leader
<p>Residents sit in the audience as Wilkes-Barre Township council members conduct Monday’s meeting.</p> <p>Margaret Roarty | Times Leader</p>

Residents sit in the audience as Wilkes-Barre Township council members conduct Monday’s meeting.

Margaret Roarty | Times Leader

WILKES-BARRE TWP. — An international grocery store focusing on Eastern European food will soon occupy the former Party City in the Wilkes-Barre Township Commons.

NetCost Market, which opened its first two locations in 2000 in Brooklyn, will open its first location in Northeast Pennsylvania at 2190 Highland Park Blvd., where Party City was before it closed in 2025.

NC Pocono LLC, which runs Netcost Market, was approved for a liquor license transfer at Monday’s Wilkes-Barre Township Council meeting.

According to Attorney Kevin Pappas, who represented NetCost at Monday’s meeting, the store will also have a cafe where people can purchase prepared foods, along with wine and beer, mainly to go, although there will be an area to eat available.

In addition to imported foods from countries like Poland and Ukraine, NetCost will also sell common American products found in local grocery stores.

Given the time it takes for an application to progress at the BLCB and the time renovations to the building will take, Pappas said the grocery store plans to open in less than a year.

Igor Pozumentshchikov, NetCost’s director of food safety and compliance, said hours of operation will likely be from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Councilmember John Jablowski pointed out that Luzerne County has a significant Polish population — surpassing both the state and national averages — and wondered whether that was part of why NetCost chose to open a location here.

“That’s why this county and this place in particular were chosen,” Pozumentshchikov said.

NetCost Market has 15 supermarkets across 4 states: Pennsylvania, New York City, New Jersey, and Florida.

Also at Monday’s meeting, the supervisors chose to table the appointment of Lee Ann Reh as Chief of Police starting January 2027.

Mayor Carl Kuren announced his intention to appoint Reh at the last council meeting on July 27.

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Margaret Roarty
Margaret Roarty
Margaret Roarty started at the Times Leader in 2023 as a general news reporter and recently transitioned into covering Wilkes-Barre City and other municipal government news. In her weekly Times Leader column, "In Frame," she shares her passion for filmmaking by exploring the rich arts and entertainment history in Luzerne County, while also offering movie recommendations and reviews. In addition to her reporting for the Times Leader, Margaret is a former contributor to The Film Magazine, an online publication focusing on film analysis and reviews. Her entertainment writing can also be found on Cherry Pickers, Directed By Women, and the Bright Lights Film Journal. Her short fiction can be found in Dark Sire Literary Journal's 9th issue. She is also co-host of "Women Are Reading," a book club podcast where she interviews authors and reviews books with her sister, Katie. In 2026, she joined The Luzerne County Arts and Entertainment Hall of Fame arts committee. Margaret grew up in Luzerne Borough and currently resides in Forty Fort, along with her fiancé, a library full of books, and their orange cat, Jack. In her free time, Margaret can be found obsessively logging films into her Letterboxd, cooking pasta, and writing fiction stories about romantic and fantastical things.