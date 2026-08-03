Igor Pozumentshchikov, director of food safety and compliance at NetCost Market, answers residents’ questions at Monday’s Wilkes-Barre Township Council meeting.

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WILKES-BARRE TWP. — An international grocery store focusing on Eastern European food will soon occupy the former Party City in the Wilkes-Barre Township Commons.

NetCost Market, which opened its first two locations in 2000 in Brooklyn, will open its first location in Northeast Pennsylvania at 2190 Highland Park Blvd., where Party City was before it closed in 2025.

NC Pocono LLC, which runs Netcost Market, was approved for a liquor license transfer at Monday’s Wilkes-Barre Township Council meeting.

According to Attorney Kevin Pappas, who represented NetCost at Monday’s meeting, the store will also have a cafe where people can purchase prepared foods, along with wine and beer, mainly to go, although there will be an area to eat available.

In addition to imported foods from countries like Poland and Ukraine, NetCost will also sell common American products found in local grocery stores.

Given the time it takes for an application to progress at the BLCB and the time renovations to the building will take, Pappas said the grocery store plans to open in less than a year.

Igor Pozumentshchikov, NetCost’s director of food safety and compliance, said hours of operation will likely be from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Councilmember John Jablowski pointed out that Luzerne County has a significant Polish population — surpassing both the state and national averages — and wondered whether that was part of why NetCost chose to open a location here.

“That’s why this county and this place in particular were chosen,” Pozumentshchikov said.

NetCost Market has 15 supermarkets across 4 states: Pennsylvania, New York City, New Jersey, and Florida.

Also at Monday’s meeting, the supervisors chose to table the appointment of Lee Ann Reh as Chief of Police starting January 2027.

Mayor Carl Kuren announced his intention to appoint Reh at the last council meeting on July 27.