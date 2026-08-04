The Plymouth Shawnee Indians cheer squad was out in full force for the 2024 Kielbasa Festival Parade.

Mr. Kielbasa, honorary mascot of the Plymouth Little League, with bat in hand, was in rare form during the 2024 Kielbasa Festival Parade.

Plymouth Borough Mayor Frank Coughlin waves to spectators as he walks in the 2021 Kielbasa Festival Parade.

Festival goers and food vendors line Main Street in Plymouth for a previous year’s Kielbasa Festival. There will be more than 100 vendors at the 22nd Plymouth Alive Kielbasa Festival on Friday and Saturday.

Susan Horchos passes out kielbasa to Plymouth Mayor Frank Coughlin and all the judges of the Kielbasa Tasting Competition at the 2023 Annual Plymouth Kielbasa Festival.

Vendors will again line Main Street in Plymouth for the 22nd annual Kielbasa Fest.

Tarnowski’s Kielbasa of Nanticoke will be back for the 22nd annual Plymouth Alive Kielbasa Festival.

T-shirts will be on sale at the 22nd Plymouth Alive Kielbasa Festival starting Friday morning.

Banners hang across Main Street at both ends of town in Plymouth, announcing the upcoming annual Kielbasa Festival.

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PLYMOUTH — Alexis Eroh, president of Plymouth Alive, said the Plymouth Alive “Kielbasa Posse” has been hard at work all year to make the 22nd Kielbasa Festival a success.

“Each month, the 25-plus members of the Plymouth Alive crew meet to plan each year’s event,” Eroh said. “From the excellent live entertainment, to the parade, to the infamous Kielbasa Competition, so much thought and consideration is given to making the event a success. Plymouth residents plan their summers around the festival, bringing in families from all over the nation to attend this tradition that is truly like nothing else.”

The 2025 Plymouth Kielbasa Festival kicks off on Friday, Aug. 8, and runs through Saturday, Aug. 9.

“Plymouth Alive is excited to announce that we have more than 100 vendors this year in addition to exciting live bands and family-friendly entertainment,” Eroh said.

Eroh said the money raised by the Kielbasa Festival allows Plymouth Alive to sponsor the youth sports organizations of the Plymouth Youth Soccer Coal Kickers, West Side Little League Baseball and the Wyoming Valley Jr. Spartans Youth Football and Cheer League.

Additionally, she said Plymouth Alive funds the Plymouth Library Summer Program for the community’s youth. Last year, Plymouth Alive hosted two holiday events, the Shawnee Spooktacular Halloween Festival and the Jingle Mingle Christmas Event.

“Both were free events for families of Plymouth to enjoy via proceeds from the Kielbasa Festival, and we intend to host both events once again this year,” Eroh said.

The local businesses also look forward to the Kielbasa Festival each year, as thousands of attendees are brought to Main Street Plymouth to see what is offered. Eroh said local restaurants and taverns profit from the influx of thousands of visitors.

“And this event would not be a success if not for the planning and assistance from the Plymouth Borough Police Department, the Plymouth Fire Department, the Plymouth Department of Public Works, and Plymouth Borough Council, Administration and Mayor,” Eroh said. “This event has so many moving parts and is honestly a massive group effort. The sense of community that is cultivated during the Kielbasa Festival is truly the reason why people come back year after year for this timeless tradition. You have to see it to understand it, and we know that once you attend, you will be back year after year to Main Street, Plymouth.”

Eroh said there will be plenty of traditional Polish foods at the festival, but also the essential Polka bands playing on the main stage as well as in the parade,” Eroh said.

Eroh said the Plymouth Alive Board of Directors has been leading and troubleshooting with her every step of the way.

“We are a fun group who loves this town, and we hope that others will see that dedication reflected in the festival,” Eroh said.

Eroh said the festival efforts extend beyond the committee’s 25-plus members and into the borough, with all of Council, Mayor Frank Coughlin, the Police Department, the Department of Public Works, and all three fire companies providing invaluable support in the lead-up to the festival.

“It will be a safe event with the full Police Department scheduled for the weekend,” Eroh said. “We cannot thank them enough for keeping the event and parade secure.”

Eroh said the vendors are all scheduled and excited for the festival.

“And we are happy to have them,” Eroh said. “We are all crossing our fingers that we have nice weather and all vendors have a successful year.”

As always, Eroh said the Plymouth Alive crew will be located by the bandshell in the center of town, selling raffle tickets and T-Shirts to raise money for local causes.

“Stop by and say hello to us,” Eroh said. “We hope that everyone is able to enjoy the food and festivities with their friends and families. Plymouth Alive is ready to welcome kielbasa lovers to town. This will be a festival to remember.”

She added, “The vendors are a testament to the popularity of this festival and the support of the community.”

Eroh went on to say that the Kielbasa Festival gives Plymouth the chance to showcase its heritage, history and hospitality for two days each August.

Eroh said the festival allows families to come out and enjoy Main Street, have some good food, listen to live music and spend some quality time together in August.

“For Plymouth Alive, the Kielbasa Festival is our opportunity to raise as much money as possible to support our community organizations for the entire year,” she said.

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Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.