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LUZERNE BORO. — Two fundraisers have been organized to help the family after a tragic loss of a 15-year-old boy in a residential fire in Luzerne Borough on Saturday.

Connor Vest, a student at Wyoming Valley West, died at the scene of the fire at his grandparents’ home at 264 Bennett St. Saturday was Connor’s birthday.

Luzerne County Coroner Dion Fernandes said Tuesday an autopsy revealed Connor died from smoke inhalation.

His grandparents, George and Kim Vest, and an aunt, Jenny Vest, were hospitalized. Kim Vest remains in critical condition at a Lehigh Valley Hospital.

A GoFundMe to support the Vest family has been organized by a family member, while another fundraiser by 570 Apparel was set up, selling clothing with the motto “Connor Strong” and a picture of Optimus Prime from the Transformers series.

Luzerne Borough Patrolman Chris Vecchi spotted the fire just before 6 a.m. and alerted the occupants and neighbors.

Firefighters from the Luzerne Volunteer Fire Department, assisted by numerous fire departments from the Wyoming Valley, responded.

A Pennsylvania State Police deputy fire marshal is investigating the cause of the blaze.

The Wyoming Valley West School District is providing counseling and grief support today from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., and another counseling session Wednesday from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m., at the Valley West Middle School in Kingston.