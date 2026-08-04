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WILKES-BARRE — A convicted sexual offender in Monroe County pled guilty in Luzerne County Court of Common Pleas to soliciting a minor for sex.

Stephen D. Whisenhunt, 40, of Kunkletown, was charged by Kingston police after he engaged in online conversations that were sexually oriented with a cooperating witness who pretended to be a teenage girl from May 31 to June 6, 2025, according to court records.

Court records say police responded to a location on Wyoming Avenue on June 6, 2025, when Whisenhunt arrived, believing he was meeting a 15-year-old girl.

Whisenhunt pled guilty to criminal attempt to commit unlawful contact with a minor and criminal use of a communication facility before Judge Michael T. Vough.

Whisenhunt remains jailed at the county correctional facility and is scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 29.

Whisenhunt was sentenced in Monroe County Court in June 2025 to eight to 23 months in prison and two years’ probation on charges of criminal attempt to commit statutory sexual assault and criminal attempt to commit corruption of minors. He was required to register his address for 15 years under the state’s Sexual Offender Registration and Notification Act.