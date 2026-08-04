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WILKES-BARRE — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) on Tuesday announced that 86 municipalities across the Commonwealth will receive $38 million through the Green Light-Go program to improve traffic safety and mobility by reducing congestion and improving traffic flow.

Since Governor Josh Shapiro took office, $134 million has been distributed to municipalities through the program, and over 1,700 traffic signals have been upgraded.

“Under Gov. Shapiro’s leadership, we’re working to serve the people of our Commonwealth by improving the services that make a real difference in their lives,” said PennDOT Secretary Mike Carroll. “The safety improvements supported by the Green Light-Go program will help municipalities keep Pennsylvanians moving safely and efficiently. I’m proud that PennDOT continues to partner with communities to deliver real results.”

Green Light-Go grants are provided as reimbursements to municipalities for projects that improve the efficiency and operation of existing traffic signals. These projects are funded through the FY 2026–27 budget.

Eligible improvements include, but are not limited to, installation of light-emitting diode (LED) technology, traffic signal re-timing, special-event traffic planning, traffic signal monitoring, and upgrades to modern signal technologies.

Luzerne County grants

• City of Wilkes-Barre: $264,000 for traffic signal upgrades at the following signalized intersections:

— Coal St and Sherman Street.

— Coal Street and Empire Street.

— South Street and Franklin Street.

— Mundy Street and Spring Street.

— Spring Street and Sherman Street.

— Northampton Street and Empire Street.

• Wright Township: $159,144 for traffic signal modernization at the following intersections with Mountain Boulevard:

— Crestwood Drive.

— Church Road.

— Sword Drive.

Under Shapiro’s administration, 20,538 road miles have been improved statewide, and work has advanced on 1,898 state and local bridges.

Under the newly enacted state budget, PennDOT will allocate $775 million over the next two fiscal years for shovel-ready projects to repair state-owned roads across Pennsylvania.

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Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.