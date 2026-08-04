PLYMOUTH – One person has been confirmed to have died in a house fire that occurred Tuesday afternoon.
Luzerne County Coroner Dion Fernandes confirmed Carmelo Millan, 51, died in the fire. He resided at the home where the fire was on Church Street in Plymouth.
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