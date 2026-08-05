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POCONO TWP. — A woman from Plains Township was arraigned this week on a 2023 arrest warrant charging her with theft in Monroe County.

Pocono Township police say Tia M. Myers, 38, was apprehended Aug. 3 in Luzerne County on the warrant that was issued Sept. 20, 2023.

Police say they investigated a report of jewelry stolen from a residence on Wintergreen Circle, East Stroudsburg, on Aug. 3, 2023. The investigation led to a gold buyer in the area where police obtained information that Myers allegedly sold the stolen jewelry, according to police.

Myers was arraigned Tuesday by District Judge Daniel Kresge in Pocono Township on charges of theft and receiving stolen property. She remained jailed Thursday at the Monroe County Prison for lack of $2,500 bail.