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KINGSTON TWP. — Preliminary hearings for two men accused of ransacking vehicles in multiple municipalities are scheduled for the same day at the same time.

Gregory Tyrone Clifford, 29, of Harrisburg, was arraigned Wednesday by District Judge Brian Tupper on multiple counts of theft from a motor vehicle, access device fraud, theft, and receiving stolen property. Clifford was arraigned via video from the State Correctional Institution at Camp Hill where he has been jailed since July 17 on an unrelated case.

Clifford and Naseir Deante Robinson, 26, of Lee Park Avenue, Hanover Township, were charged with entering vehicles and stealing items in Sugar Notch, Jenkins Township, and Laflin in April, and Dallas Township, Dallas Borough, and Wright Township in July, court records allege.

Cash, wallets, purses, laptop computers, cameras, bank and credit cards, identification cards, and firearms were allegedly stolen from the vehicles.

Court records allege the due used stolen bank cards at Target stores in Dickson City and Wilkes-Barre Township, and the Walmart store in Pittston Township, where most of the transactions were declined. Several transactions were successful in the purchases of Nintendo Switch consoles, court records allege.

Robinson was arraigned by Tupper on July 30.

Bail for Clifford and Robinson was set at $100,000 each with preliminary hearings for the two men scheduled at 8:30 a.m., Aug. 11, in Luzerne County Central Court.

Police in Dallas, Dallas Township, Jenkins Township and Sugar Notch assisted in the investigation.