KINGSTON TWP. — A man died, and two other people were injured after an early morning fire at a home on North Pioneer Avenue in Shavertown early Wednesday morning.
According to our newsgathering partners at FOX 56, firefighters responded to the blaze just after 5 a.m. and reported there were people trapped inside the burning residence.
Two people were rescued from the home at 5 N. Pioneer Ave. by firefighters and were transported to a local hospital. A man was pronounced dead at the scene.
A pet cat was revived, while two other cats are unaccounted for.
A firefighter also suffered minor injuries.
A Pennsylvania State Police deputy fire marshal is investigating the cause of the blaze.
Wednesday morning’s incident is the third fatal fire in Luzerne County this week.
In Luzerne Borough, 15-year-old Connor Vest died Saturday in a house fire on Bennett Street that also injured three other family members, and in Plymouth Borough, 51-year-old Carmelo Millan died Tuesday in a fire at his home behind 40 Church Street.
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