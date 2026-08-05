One man died, and two people were injured in a fire on North Pioneer Avenue, Shavertown, Kingston Township, early Wednesday morning.

One man died, and two people were injured in a fire on North Pioneer Avenue, Shavertown, Kingston Township, early Wednesday morning.

One man died, and two people were injured in a fire on North Pioneer Avenue, Shavertown, Kingston Township, early Wednesday morning.

A fatal fire in Shavertown early Wednesday morning resulted in one dead and two injured.

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KINGSTON TWP. — A man died, and two other people were injured after an early morning fire at a home on North Pioneer Avenue in Shavertown early Wednesday morning.

According to our newsgathering partners at FOX 56, firefighters responded to the blaze just after 5 a.m. and reported there were people trapped inside the burning residence.

Two people were rescued from the home at 5 N. Pioneer Ave. by firefighters and were transported to a local hospital. A man was pronounced dead at the scene.

A pet cat was revived, while two other cats are unaccounted for.

A firefighter also suffered minor injuries.

A Pennsylvania State Police deputy fire marshal is investigating the cause of the blaze.

Wednesday morning’s incident is the third fatal fire in Luzerne County this week.

In Luzerne Borough, 15-year-old Connor Vest died Saturday in a house fire on Bennett Street that also injured three other family members, and in Plymouth Borough, 51-year-old Carmelo Millan died Tuesday in a fire at his home behind 40 Church Street.