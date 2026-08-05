Attorney Bernard Brown is shown during the Hugo Selenski trial in February 2015. Brown, who is qualified as a death penalty defense attorney, was appointed to represent William Benjamin Wolfe.

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WILKES-BARRE — Rejecting a plea deal that would have voided a capital homicide trial, a second attorney was appointed to represent William Benjamin Wolfe.

Luzerne County Court of Common Pleas Judge Joseph F. Sklarosky, in a one-page order, appointed Carbondale-based Attorney Bernard J. Brown to represent Wolfe. Brown joins Wolfe’s court-appointed conflict attorney, Sidney D. May.

Brown, a seasoned criminal defense lawyer, was appointed to represent Wolfe due to being certified to handle capital death penalty cases, as May is not death penalty certified.

Brown is to be compensated at the rate agreed upon with the Luzerne County Office of Law. His compensation is not listed in Sklarosky’s appointment order.

Brown’s last death penalty defense in Luzerne County Court of Common Pleas was in 2015, as lead counsel for Hugo Selenski, who was convicted by a jury of two first-degree murders in the flex tie strangulation deaths of Michael Jason Kerkowski and Tammy Lynn Fassett in May 2002. The jury spared Selenski the death penalty, and he was sentenced to consecutive life in prison with no parole.

Wolfe rejected a plea deal offered by District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce, First Assistant District Attorney Anthony G. Ross and Assistant District Attorney Gerry D. Scott for his alleged role in what prosecutors say was the tortured killing of Nicole Cuevas Ingram, 38, inside 142 Carlisle St., Wilkes-Barre, in early 2023.

The body of Cuevas Ingram was found buried in the dirt basement of the residence by detectives with the Wilkes-Barre City Police Department on Feb. 27, 2024. Her body had been wrapped in a tarp and tied with an electrical cord.

Since Wolfe rejected a plea deal, prosecutors filed notice of aggravating circumstances in seeking the death penalty if convicted of first-degree murder.

Four other defendants have entered plea agreements with prosecutors related to the alleged crimes Wolfe is facing.

Jason P. Race, 45, pled guilty to first-degree murder and has since been sentenced to life in prison with no parole.

Desiree K. Linnette, 46, pled guilty to separate counts of first-degree murder and related offenses for her role in killing Cuevas Ingram and Debra Fox, 69. Fox, who formerly owned 142 Carlisle St., was tortured and killed in a hotel room at the Host Inn on Kidder Street, Wilkes-Barre, on Jan. 8, 2024. Linnette has not been sentenced.

Linnette’s daughter, Sarai Kamalani Doyle, 25, pled guilty to separate counts of third-degree murder for her role in the Cuevas Ingram and Fox murders. Doyle has not been sentenced.

Faith Beamer, 42, pled guilty to third-degree murder for her role in Cuevas Ingram’s death. Beamer has not been sentenced.

Wolfe is scheduled to be formally arraigned on the homicide case involving Cuevas Ingram on Aug. 24.