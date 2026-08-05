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WILKES-BARRE TWP. — Police in Wilkes-Barre Township say two unidentified people stole clothing and shoes by placing their old shoes in boxes before walking out of JC Penney at the Wyoming Valley Mall on Tuesday.

Police said an loss protection officer at the store selected clothing and footwear valued at $215.

Both unknown suspects removed their existing shoes and put on the newly selected footwear, and left their old shoes behind in the shoe boxes, police allege.

Police allege the two continued to walk around the store and selected clothing that the man entered a fitting room, removed the price tags, and concealed the items in a backpack before exiting the store.

Anyone who can identified the two in the surveillance picture is asked to call Wilkes-Barre Township police at 570-208-4935 ext. 363, text at 570-760-0215, or by email Kaskey@twp.wilkesbarre.pa.us.