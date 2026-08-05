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Four referendums are set to appear on the Nov. 3 general election ballot in Luzerne County — one countywide and the others at the municipal level in the townships of Dallas, Jenkins and Sugarloaf, according to paperwork submitted to the county election bureau.

As previously reported, the countywide referendum, submitted by Fairview Township resident Alisha Hoffman-Mirilovich, asks voters if they want to amend the county’s home rule charter to prohibit insider stock trading in county government.

The other referendums ask voters in each of the three townships if they want to increase the number of elected supervisors from three to five.

Citizens initiated the referendums in Dallas and Sugarloaf townships by presenting petitions signed by voters.

Fern Leard submitted approximately 400 signatures supporting the question in Dallas Township, while Sugarloaf Township resident Erika Cook filed a petition signed by 161 voters seeking the referendum there, the filings show. Petitions must be signed by at least 5% of the registered voters of the township, according to the state’s referendum handbook.

In contrast, a majority of the Jenkins Township Board of Supervisors requested the referendum in that municipality.

Jenkins Township Supervisors Stanley Rovinski and Joseph Sperrazza supported the referendum at a special meeting last month, saying they thought residents should have the right to decide whether the board is expanded, prior reporting said. Six residents spoke in favor of the ballot question at that meeting. Helping handle an increasing workload was among the benefits cited.

Supervisor Robert Linskey cast the lone no vote, pointing to a projected added cost of $100,000 to add two supervisors he does not believe are needed, reporting said.

Next step

The county’s volunteer, five-citizen Election Board is responsible for determining the wording of questions that appear on the ballot, except for statewide referendums, the state handbook said.

An explanation of the ballot question, commonly known as a “plain English statement,” also must be prepared by the Election Board.

This statement is then included in the official election notice and posted at each polling place.

The insider trading referendum would appear on all county ballots, while the municipal ones would be solely placed before voters in those jurisdictions.

Insider trading

The proposed ballot question submitted by Hoffman-Mirilovich, the executive director of Action Together NEPA, asks voters if they want to amend the county home rule charter to ban county elected officials and employees from engaging in individual stock trades or prediction market bets based on nonpublic information obtained in the course of their official county service.

It would also require annual county reporting of ethics complaints and stock trades involving county, state, and federal elected officials representing the county.

A Lackawanna County resident submitted a petition seeking a similar referendum in that county.

Action Together issued a release Wednesday stating more than 40,000 signatures were collectively submitted from voters in both counties supporting the “landmark ballot measure,” describing the movement as a “historic grassroots effort.”

The ballot initiative was “sparked by a wave of public frustration with elected officials at all levels who use non-public information to enrich themselves while their constituents struggle with rising costs,” the release said.

“While efforts to pass federal bans on congressional stock trading have repeatedly stalled, this grassroots campaign aims to establish Lackawanna and Luzerne Counties as a model for transparency and integrity,” it said.

“The tens of thousands of signatures we collected are a direct rebuke of the status quo,” Hoffman-Mirilovich said in the release. “Voters in our community have watched, outraged, as officials prioritize personal stock portfolios over the common good. People are sick of the corruption and the conflicts of interest. By filing these signatures, we are showing that NEPA residents are tired of just talking. We are demanding an end to self-service in our government and setting a new standard for ethical leadership.”

If Luzerne County voters approve the referendum in November, the stock trading prohibition must be incorporated in the county ethics code. This code covers all county government employees, elective county officials, members, and employees of county authorities, boards, and commissions.

Action Together said its focus will now shift from signature collection to mobilizing residents to vote yes in November “to enact these critical ethics reforms.”

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Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.