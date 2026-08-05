A fatal fire in Plymouth Tuesday afternoon was intentionally set, according to the Luzerne County Coroner’s office.
Luzerne County Coroner Dion Fernandes confirmed that Carmelo Millan, 51, who died in the fire, was the suspect of the arson.
He resided in the Church Street home where the fire took place.
—Staff Report
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