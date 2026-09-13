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The following are real estate transactions from Aug. 14 through Aug. 21:

• 73 Sth Welles St. LLC to Oso Blanco LLC, $545,000, Wilkes-Barre.

• Aden Properties LLC to 133 Maffett LLC, $640,000, Plains Township.

• Thomas Patts and Donna Patts to 16 Maffett LLC, $345,000, Plains Township.

• James J. Dougherty and Patrice E. Dougherty to Ivan Spencel Ortiz Delgado, $220,000, Wilkes-Barre.

• Jerry Brown to Bernard J. Boback Jr. and Karen P. Boback, $275,000, Harveys Lake Borough.

• Steven Michael Benz and Michele Benz to Richard Yarosavich and Linda Yarosavich, $371,000, West Wyoming Borough.

• First Mother LLC to My First Business Group LLC, $20,000, Plymouth Township.

• Salam Al-Omaishi and Meena Sarah Al-Omaishi to Gerald J. Levandoski Jr. and Diane C. Levandoski, $826,000, Dallas Borough.

• Ines Sosa-Romero to Manifold Homes LLC, $1, 32 East Lafayette Place, Wilkes-Barre.

• Dolrei Group LLC to Labi Properties LLC, $265,000, 35 South Loveland Ave., Kingston Borough.

• Maria A. Zengion to Robert M. Armillei Jr. and Karissa Armillei, $277,000, Exeter Borough.

• Jane A. Danish and Gary C. Danish to Penny S. Graham and Ralph L. Graham, $265,000, Hazle Township.

• Sand Springs Development Corp. to Penny A. Mandara, $628,230, 328 Long Run Road, Butler Township.

• Richard Kilvitis and Mary Kilvitis to Ralph A. Revenig and Catherine J. Revenig, $323,000, Avoca Borough.

• Sandra Delbalso, et al., to S Walsh Properties LLC, $1,800,000, Wilkes-Barre.

• Candace Fay Durling, et al., to Cesar007’s Realty LLC, $141,000, Wilkes-Barre.

• Carl P. Kopinski and Margaret P. Kopinski to Glenny Antonia Collado Vizcaino, et al., $210,000, 300 Lehigh St., Wilkes-Barre.

• Thomas Chipego Sr. and Brenda Chipego to Brett Adam Moran and Lauren Moran, $315,000, Harveys Lake Borough.

• Ruth M. Sorber to Francis E. Homschek and Paula A. Winchester, $290,000, Hanover Township.

• BP Real Estate Investment Group LLC to Wascar Castro, $260,000, West Hazleton Borough.

• Jean Kondrosky to Echohead LLC, $1, 400 Bennett St., Luzerne Borough.

• Daniel J. Mas and Tami Mas to Jessica Mcclintick and Cody Mcclintick, $266,000, Hunlock Township.

• Jeanne S. Stanton to Edgemont Investment Properties LLC, $99,000, Wilkes-Barre.

• Eric J. Wehrenberg and Seena M. Wehrenberg to Madison E. Everetts and Donald Henry Linker Jr., $415,000, Dorrance Township.

• Susan Grohowski to Euclides A. Franco Acevedo, $18,000, Wilkes-Barre.

• Bellio Heating and Plumbing Contractors Inc. and Bellio Heating and Plumbing Contractors Inc. to Cheder Menachem Inc., $550,000, Kingston.

• Charles M. Eckman and Cynthia L. Eckman to Christopher James Russell and Katrina Suzanne Wallace, $870,000, Dallas Township.

• Eugene Menchi and Michael Menchi to Darline Fayette Veica, $168,575, Ashley Borough.

• Adolph Rasmovicz to Ronny R. Marcelino Sanz, et al., $150,000, Wilkes-Barre.

• Diaz Investments LLC to Estefany Valerio Terrero, $240,000, Nanticoke.

Raymond C. Grove and Erin Petrosky to Matthew J. Scherer Sr., $300,000, Kingston.

• CB Realty Ventures LLC to Katia Elizabeth Castillo, $230,000, 210-212 Center Ave., Plymouth Borough.

• Jose A. Delos Angeles Torres and Jose A. Delos Angeles Torres to Natalie G. Chapman, $110,000, Wilkes-Barre.

• Eagle Rock Resort Co. to Jacinto E. Almarez and Janette D. Apostol, $10, Hazle Township.

•Eagle Rock Resort Co. to Ettore L. Dicasimirro, $10, Hazle Township.

• Eagle Rock Resort Co. to Alma Delia Garcia Martinez, $10, Hazle Township.

• Edward Abreu to Qtr Rental & Investment Corp. and Purple Blue Rental & Investment Corp., $110,000, Wilkes-Barre.

• Robert A. Karpovich and Karen A. Karpovich to Pryme Legacy Management LLC, $40,000, Hanover Township.

• Cobalt Land Development LLC to David J. Fine, $10,000, Ross Township.

• Maria T. Balchune, et al., to Michael Watral and Aimee Balchune, $225,000, 842 Linden St., Avoca Borough.

• G&A Group Services LLC to Ingrid Venecia Rosa-Rodriguez, $295,000, 12 Kenley St., Hughestown Borough.

• Bruce Bandish to Katy Parrish and Nathan Cooper, $340,000, Lake Township.

• Haylee Cieniawa and Angel Luis Gonzalez Jr. to Haylee Cieniawa, $1, 47 Bomboy Ln., Salem Township.

• Luis A. Baez and Madelyn Colon to Inosencia Nolasco Cruz and Inosencia Nolasco Cruz, $249,900, West Hazleton Borough.

• Joseph Mikula Jr. to R & F Commercial Properties LLC, $55,000, Wilkes-Barre.

• Shawn E. Havens and Julie Havens to Ashley Azevedo Purinton, et al., $179,000, 208 E. Broad St., Nanticoke.

• Richard M. Rogan and Geraldine C. Rogan to Stephen J. Brynok and Megan J. Brynok, $390,000, Bear Creek Township.

• Thema Partnership LP and Thema Management LLC (General Partner) to Shepherd Press Inc., $235,000, Conyngham Township.

• Laura S. Aquino to Kyle Andrew Kaschak, $345,000, Hazle Township.

• Joseph J. Glowacki and Joan H. Urbanski to Jean Germosen, $210,000, Nanticoke.

• Charlene Maher and Charlene Van Buskirk to Kiara Darian Smith and Jordan Douglas Hansen, $148,000, Luzerne Borough.

• Murray J. Mckeown (Executor) and Lynne Mckeown (Estate) to Matthew Linton, $299,900, Fairmount Township.

• Ryan C. Rattigan to Jeanette A. Paulson, $296,000, 59 Edge Rock Dr., Butler Township.

• Carolina Sosa to Gloria Maria Dionicio, $247,000, Hazleton.

• Staling Miguel Paulino Liriano, et al., to Staling Miguel Paulino Liriano, et al., $1, 120 Park St., Nanticoke.

• Jean Marie Argenio to Kristen Bryer and Desiree Caswell, $185,000, 32 E. Oak St., Pittston Township.

• Ali Adnan Ijaz and Saima Sheikh to Jhanser Samuel Vasquez Capellan, $190,000, Hazle Township.

• Sharon Denise Koppelman to Nicholas R. Masker, et al., $75,000, Bear Creek Village Borough.

• Michael W. Holloway and Mahogany Holloway to Alexis A. Knorr, $176,000, Pittston.

• Robert Bradley Duboice (Co-Executor), et al., to Glow Sunrise LLC, $200,000, Kingston Borough.

• North Star Properties of Penn LLC to Dangio Enterprises LLC, $240,000, West Pittston Borough.

• Michael Petruska to Dominic Vitale and Makayla Adams, $332,000, Lehman Township.

• Andrew Feil and Michelle Feil to Michelle Feil and Lynn Marroquin, (amount not recorded), 115 Park Place, Kingston Borough.

• Alyssa Dickson and Cory Dickson to Laura S. Aquino, $280,000, Hazle Township.

• Valerie Andres to Stevei Marie Martin, $178,000, Kingston Borough.

• Patricia E. Mateo Andujar and Rafeal Aquino to D&J Multiservice Inc., $120,000, 625 Arthur St., Hazleton.

• Stephen M. Dunn and Rachael A. Dunn to Douglas Higgins, et al., $50,000, Dallas Township.

• Christopher V. Kane and Marie Kane to Michael Burke and Amanda Burke, $185,000, Kingston Borough.

• Ross Graham to Judy Rosario Cruz, $13,000, Wilkes-Barre.

• Robert C. Baldrica to Gabriela Alejandra Lopez and Jason Reynoso Florentino, $259,000, Hughestown Borough.

• Edward A. Frederick Jr. to Peter Kaminski, $265,000, Dallas Township.

• Christel Faith Nevenglosky, et al., to Cody Beaver and Brandie Bleess, $470,000, Dorrance Township.

• Richard P. Walko (Executor), et al., to Richard J. Bronson and Sherriann Marie Sanders, $172,000, Edwardsville Borough.

• Fabio Rodriguez Duran (Per Attorney in Fact) and Anny Almontes De Espinal (Attorney in Fact) to Yuberkis Marte Rodriguez and Yuberkis Marte Rodriguez, $172,000, 577 N. Laurel St., Hazleton.

• Wadue Tate and Stephanie M. Mcmahon to HJ Business Group PAS LLC, $115,000, 15-17 Cherry St., Plymouth Borough.

• Berliner Falette to Juan Alberto Rojas Lopez, et al., $225,000, 845 N. Vine St., Hazleton.

• Lia Parkison to Adam T. Boyce, $310,000, 83 E. Pettebone St., Forty Fort Borough.

• Thomas Stirling to DJDA Holdings LLC, $86,000, 18 S. Greco Dr., Butler Township.

• Rocus Properties LLC to Aileen Jeanelle Hidalgo, $230,000, Ashley Borough.

• Robert L. Kozelsky (Per Agent) and Robert J. Kozelsky (Agent) to Miguel Tlatenchi, $245,000, Wilkes-Barre.

• RE Realty LLC to Madpa Properties LLC, $550,000, Pittston.

• Joann Mcgovern and Sam Desiderio to Richard S. Takasch and Colleen Takasch, $155,000, Hanover Township.

• Mary P. Beers and Mary P. Harding to CG Customs LLC, $92,555, Pittston.

• Rebecca Reggie (Estate), et al., to Yamiler Nunez Santos and Julio Nunez Abreu, $265,000, Fairview Township.

• Edinson Espinosa-Familia to Natividad Garcia Payero, $226,500, Wilkes-Barre.

• Brook Joseph Selby (Per Attorney in Fact), et al., to Matthew Dyne and Nicole Dyne, $325,000, 35 Charlwood Dr., Butler Township.

• Phylllis Ann Logan and Phyllis Ann Logan to Lourdes F. Oriach Rojas and Domingo A. Ferreras Ferreras, $255,000, Hazleton.

• Dominick J. Bianco to Leah Gonzalez and Dagoberto Muniz, $90,000, 531 Towanda St., White Haven Borough.

• BP Real Estate Investment Group to Jeremy Harrington and Heidi Laurel Zwickert, $95,000, Foster Township.

• Jose Alberto and Jose A. Alberto to Elercida Peralta Veras, $165,000, Hazleton.

• Athena M. Voda to Mary Ann Sabbatini Mattiola and Mary Ann Sabbatini Mattiola, $106,000, Exeter Borough.

• Damaso Alevante to D&D Innovations LLC, $31,000, 48 Morgan St., Larksville Borough.

• America’s Holding Ltd. and America’s Holding Co. Inc. (General Partner) to Passetti Realty LLC, $225,000, Wilkes-Barre.

• Nijmeh Realty LLC to 98 Maple Rental LLC, $247,500, Kingston Borough.

• Clarisel Mendez and Clarisel Mendez-Roman to Jorge Luis Bens Heredia, $1, 26 Coal St., Nanticoke.

• Carl T. Hedden to Brent R. Fox and Robyn A. Fox, $360,000, Hazle Township.

• Wayne Bank (Trustee), et al., to DH Partners LLC, $48,000, 3090 S. Main Road, Hanover Township.

• Mordechai Kahanov and Yael Kahanov to Keiana Faltz and Thomas James Doyle, $795,500, Harveys Lake Borough.

• Kara E. Hoban, et al., to Kira G. Dobbs, $290,000, Bear Creek Township.

• Alexander Michaels, et al., to Adam Ronald Herrington, $183,000, Hanover Township.

• Monica Belles, et al., to Nicholas Webster, $220,000, West Wyoming Borough.

• Pearl Dare to BowmanBP LLC, $107,000, Wilkes-Barre.

• Dennis Hynes, et al., to Emily Barrionuevo and Aleja Yunda Velastegui, $49,440, Wilkes-Barre Township.

• Adam Scali to Esther Harrison, $300,000, Hanover Township.

• Jmab LLC to Langdon Ross LLC, $355,000, Wilkes-Barre.

• Andrew D. Labar and Stephen Anthony Labar to Kyle Zulkoski and Deanna Zulkoski, $270,000, Exeter Borough.

• Donna M. Petrone and Joann M. Laputka to Maria Soledad Fabian De Frometa and Maria Soledad Fabian De Frometa, $123,000, Freeland Borough.

• Susanne Krispin and Antonio Mannino to Autos Estate LLC, $135,000, 19 Hanover St., Wilkes-Barre. •

• Vincent Picataggio and Jeannette Picataggio to Calvin Dexter Lawrence and Christina Cassandra Musto, $599,900, 212 Circle Dr., Fairview Township.

• Freedom Mortgage Corporation (Per Attorney in Fact) and Xome Holdings LLC (Attorney in Fact) to 18 Kennedy St. LLC, $127,160, 16 Kennedy St. aka 16-18 Kennedy St., Pittston.

• 110 Mclean LLC to Bret Storrs and Olivia Musto, $276,500, Kingston Township.

• Lawrence J. Dellegrotto Sr. to Lawrence J. Dellegrotto Sr., et al., $1, 637 E. Third St., Salem Township.

• Yeslin Concepcion to Grisely Dolores Henriquez, $150,000, Hazleton.

• Dianne Mckitish (Executrix), et al., to Daniel N. Vargo, $105,000, Dupont Borough.

• Emmanuels Restaurant Limited Liability Company LLC and Emmanuels Restaurant Limited Liability Company to Iglesia Cristiana Nueva Jerusalen, $1, 4 W. Northampton St., Wilkes-Barre.

• Aleeda Lakeside Living LLC to Vilna Holdings LLC, $145,000, Bear Creek Township.

• Jose Valentino Baroni Bethancourt and Antonia Abreu Veloz to Kimberly Feissner, $109,000, 942 Burton St., Freeland Borough.

• Louis Lussi, et al., to Raymond M. Kapral III and Laura Kapral, $330,000, Jenkins Township.

• DH Partners LLC to Palmchatter Capital LLC, $60,000, Hanover Township.

• Carlos Diaz and Yadira Griselda Diaz to Ouranos LLC, $350,000, 223-225 Zerby Ave., Kingston Borough.

• Robert Edward Davenport and Stephanie M. Davenport to Eagle Rock Resort Co., $10, Hazle Township.

• Almer G. Matias and Gwendalyn T. Matias to Eagle Rock Resort Co., $10, Hazle Township.

• Leonard Jancewicz (Executor), et al., to Joshua Salvisburg, $425,000, Sugarloaf Township.

• Neal A. Rice and Melissa S. Rice to Oncion Properties LLC, $315,000, Black Creek Township.

• Almar Enterprises Inc. to Miguel Ruiz, $23,000, Wilkes-Barre.

• Edward H. Slusarczyk and Patricia A. Slusarczyk to Feanklin Thompson and Kescia Thompson, $1,000, Butler Township.

• Berwick Parcel 2 LLC to Amazon Data Services Inc., $20,489,600, Salem Township.