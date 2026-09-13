The 2026 Luzerne County Fair wrapped up Sunday at the Luzerne County Fairgrounds in Dallas.
The fair celebrated the theme “America 250! Freedom. Family. PA Fairs.” as part of the 250th anniversary of the United States.
The fair featured agricultural exhibits and competitions, including baking, sewing, photography, fishing, arts and crafts, scarecrow displays, and pumpkin carving.
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