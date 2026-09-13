The 2026–27 budget invests $678 million in additional funding for Pennsylvania’s students — bringing total increases for public schools to more than $3 billion.

🔊 Listen to this

Gov. Josh Shapiro and Lieutenant Governor Austin Davis this week highlighted historic investments in Pennsylvania’s public schools and its work to give every student more time to learn, grow, and succeed — including securing 30 minutes of daily recess for every Pennsylvania student in kindergarten through fifth grade.

Shapiro’s 2026-27 budget established a requirement that all Pennsylvania K-5 students receive at least 30 minutes of recess each full school day beginning in the 2027-28 school year.

“Quality education is about more than dollars and cents — it’s also about common sense,” Shapiro said. “It’s hard to focus when you haven’t had a chance to move around. Recess gives kids time to exercise, get some fresh air, interact with their classmates, work through conflicts, and come back to the classroom ready to learn. We’ve got to get back to basics, and that’s exactly what we’re doing with 30 minutes of recess every day for every K-5 student.

The Governor called for schools to provide 30 minutes of recess every day for students in kindergarten through fifth grade. The requirement will take effect at the beginning of the 2027-28 school year, giving school entities time to incorporate recess into elementary school schedules.

Recess provides students with dedicated time for movement, fresh air, social interaction, and play. It also gives students an opportunity to practice skills that are critical inside and outside the classroom, including collaboration, conflict resolution, and self-regulation.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends that children and adolescents get at least 60 minutes of physical activity each day. Regular physical activity can help students improve their focus in class, grades, and test scores, while supporting lifelong health and well-being.

Skill games decision deadline

The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) is providing guidance and recommendations to businesses and establishments that currently operate skill game machines to help them prepare for the upcoming compliance deadline following the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania’s recent decision.

On June 15, the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania ruled that “skill game” devices — often found in taverns, restaurants, social clubs, mini-marts, gas stations, grocery stores, laundromats, pizza parlors, and other businesses — are in fact “slot machines” as defined in the Gaming Act.

Slot machines are considered gambling devices under the Crimes Code, and a person commits a criminal offense by owning, operating, or maintaining slot machines without a license issued by the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board (PGCB).

Only licensed casinos and qualifying licensed “truck stop establishments” may legally possess, operate, and maintain slot machines or video gaming terminals that have been inspected and approved for operation by the PGCB.

Therefore, all “skill game” devices/slot machines throughout the Commonwealth outside of licensed casinos and truck stops are unlawful, and all establishments possessing, operating, and/or maintaining such machines are subject to criminal prosecution and immediate seizure of the machines as of Oct. 14, 2026.

The PSP and other law enforcement agencies may take enforcement action against businesses that continue to possess, operate, and/or maintain such machines after that date. Enforcement actions may include seizing and forfeiting the machines, associated equipment, and money associated with the operation of the machines and/or filing criminal charges where deemed appropriate.

The PSP strongly recommends that businesses currently hosting such machines discuss their removal with any distributors or vendors who may own the machines and associated equipment, including ticket redemption terminals.

Simply powering off an otherwise operable machine or unplugging it is not sufficient to comply with the law.

If a distributor or vendor is unwilling to remove machines, the establishment is encouraged to proactively reach out to PSP to assist in their removal to ensure compliance with applicable law.

DMVA encourages support for veterans

During National Suicide Prevention Month, the Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA) reminds Pennsylvanians of the resources available to those in crisis or needing additional support.

Suicide remains a significant concern within the veteran community.

Data from 2022 found that male veterans over age 35 experienced increased suicide rates, while female veterans, aged 18-34, had the highest suicide rates among their peers.

More than 650,000 veterans live throughout the Commonwealth — one veteran suicide is one too many, and DMVA asks everyone to reach out to the veterans in their lives and let them know that they are seen, heard, and cared for.

If you are a veteran in crisis — or you are concerned about one — free, confidential support is available 24/7. Call the Veterans Crisis Line by dialing 988 and then pressing 1, send a text message to 838255, or chat online.

“This issue continues to weigh heavily on our veteran community. Having these conversations, raising awareness, and searching for solutions are paramount in finding a resolution,” said Maj. Gen. John Pippy, Pennsylvania’s adjutant general and head of the DMVA. “We owe this effort to all veterans in the Commonwealth who have faced hardship, both during and after service.”

Military veterans are 1.5 times more likely to die by suicide than Americans who never served in the military. For female veterans, the risk factor is 2.2 times more likely.

To learn about the DMVA and its suicide prevention awareness efforts, visit www.dmva.pa.gov.

PennDOT asks students for help

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) this week announced that high school students from around the state are invited to participate in this year’s PennDOT “Innovations Challenge,” which encourages students to use their problem-solving, creative, and strategic-thinking abilities to solve real-world transportation challenges in a competition among their peers.

The Innovations Challenge is open to all Pennsylvania students in grades 9-12.

Pennsylvania’s transportation network includes thousands of bridges and tunnels that safely connect communities every day.

However, many of these structures were built decades ago, when commercial vehicles, recreational vehicles (RVs), and truck trailers were significantly smaller than they are today.

As vehicles have gotten larger, the risk of them striking low-clearance bridges and tunnels has increased.

In recent years, more than 600 Pennsylvania bridges have been struck by over-height vehicles.

Even when these incidents cause only minor damage, they often result in lane closures, traffic congestion, emergency response, expensive repairs, and disruptions for businesses, schools, emergency services, and the traveling public.

Under Shapiro’s Administration, 21,852 road miles have been improved statewide, and work has advanced on 1,988 state and local bridges.

“Bridge strikes are not only costly and time-consuming, but they are a safety hazard to Pennsylvania travelers,” said PennDOT Secretary Mike Carroll. “We’re looking to our most ambitious and creative youth to generate some innovative solutions to this all-too-common issue.”

This year, teams are challenged to develop an innovative solution to help prevent over-height vehicles from striking bridges and tunnels. Proposals should focus on identifying potential hazards before a collision occurs while improving safety, protecting infrastructure, and minimizing disruptions to travelers and local communities.

Regional Innovations Challenge winners will be invited to present their solutions to Secretary Carroll and a panel of judges, who will determine the statewide winner.

The submission deadline is Jan. 29, 2027.

Local journalism matters, and your support makes it possible. You can help sustain this work by making a donation or choosing one of our subscription options. Subscribers enjoy valuable benefits, including full access to our e-edition, a reduced ad experience on timesleader.com, and more.



Your support helps ensure independent, high-quality local news remains available today and for future generations. Thank you for standing with local journalism. Click for subscription offers.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on X @TLBillOBoyle.