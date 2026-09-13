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A Larksville woman became the first female in Luzerne County, and perhaps Pennsylvania, to be brought to trial for drunken driving in 1924.

West Pittston Police Chief Aaron Hastie had charged Anna Mame Pohola, 32, with “violation of automobile laws” when she crashed into another vehicle after crossing the Water Street Bridge on Oct. 29, 1923.

While at the accident scene, Chief Hastie reported Mrs. Pohola became “boisterous, swore and abused people and made a disturbance” that caused him to arrest her, the Evening News newspaper reported on May 29, 1924. After arresting Pohola, Hastie said he smelled liquor on her breath.

The case was presented to a jury at the Luzerne County Courthouse on May 29, 1924.

“After having been out all night, the jury was discharged by Judge William S. McLean,” the Wilkes-Barre Record newspaper reported on May 31, 1924.

Assistant District Attorney Edmund Jones re-filed the case before a county grand jury that returned an indictment against Pohola on Sept. 8, 1924, and her retrial was scheduled for Sept. 18, 1924, before Judge McLean.

“Attorney Samuel S. Herring, counsel for Mrs. Pohola, says he believes that this is the first time in Pennsylvania that a woman was tried on a charge of driving an automobile while under the influence of liquor,” the Times Leader reported on Sept. 18, 1924.

The jury deliberated for one hour before convicting Pohola of driving while intoxicated. Two days later, Pohola was sentenced by Judge McLean.

“Convicted on a charge of driving an automobile while intoxicated, Mrs. Anna Pohola this afternoon was sentenced by Judge McLean to pay a fine of $100 and to serve three months in the county jail. She then was paroled on condition that she pay $100 to the Association For the Blind,” the Evening News reported on Sept. 20, 1924.

The Evening News reported Pohola’s husband, Frank Pohola, a crippled World War I veteran, had influenced Judge McLean in granting parole.