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WILKES-BARRE — A man from New York City pulled a 9 mm firearm on a Wilkes-Barre City police officer while being questioned about counterfeit cash on Saturday, police said.

Maurice Davis Jr., 32, of Brooklyn, was stopped by a city police officer near Building 304 in the Sherman Hills apartment complex just before 5 p.m., according to court records.

The officer questioned Davis about being at Sheetz on Wilkes-Barre Township Boulevard earlier in the day, as two counterfeit $100 bills were used to purchase a Cash App reload, court records say.

Police, in court records, say Davis wore the same clothing as the suspect who passed the counterfeit cash at Sheetz when the officer stopped to question him.

When the officer asked Davis for identification, Davis turned and pulled a 9 mm handgun from his waistband, resulting in the officer to draw his service weapon, court records say.

Davis ran into Building 304 as police set up a perimeter. Davis was apprehended without incident just after 6 p.m.

Police searched an apartment in Building 304 where Davis was apprehended and found a Ruger 9 mm automatic pistol loaded with a round in the chamber and four rounds in the magazine, two bags of suspected marijuana, a bag of suspected crack cocaine, and Davis’ New York identification card, court records say.

Court records say the firearm is registered to a woman in Monroe County.

Davis was arraigned by District Judge Daniel O’Donnell of Butler Township on charges of aggravated assault, simple assault, firearms not to be carried without a license, reckless endangerment, evading arrest, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a small amount of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, forgery, and theft. Davis was jailed without bail at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility as he was deemed a threat.