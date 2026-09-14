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PITTSTON TWP. — A Pittston City man was arraigned over the weekend on allegations he molested a woman he followed and stalked in two stores last month.

Connor Jade Carey, 21, of Parsonage Street, was inside Dollar Tree on North Township Boulevard, Pittston Township, on Aug. 28 when he walked down an aisle and placed his hand on a woman’s back as he passed her, according to court records filed by Pittston Township police.

As the woman moved to another aisle, Carey walked past her again and placed his hand up her shorts, court records say.

After the woman left Dollar Tree, she told police she looked around the parking lot before driving to Tractor Supply, where, court records say, she noticed the same man who had groped her inside Dollar Tree.

The woman left Tractor Supply and was allegedly followed by the man as she drove through Pittston City, West Pittston, and Wyoming, where she turned into the parking lot of the Wyoming Area Regional Police Headquarters.

Pittston Township police say they obtained surveillance footage of the woman and the man, identified as Carey, at Dollar Tree and Tractor Supply, and Carey following the woman as they drove on William Street in Pittston.

Surveillance footage assisted in identifying Carey and his vehicle.

Carey was arraigned on Saturday by District Judge Alexandra Kokura Kravitz on two counts of indecent assault, and one count each of stalking, harassment and disorderly conduct. Carey was released after posting $5,000 bail.