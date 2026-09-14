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LARKSVILLE — West Side Regional police arrested Abdurrahim Freeman, 28, of Pace Street, on allegations he entered a neighboring apartment and assaulted a woman who struck him in the head with a wine bottle on Sunday, according to court records.

Police responded to a burglary and an assault at an apartment on Pace Street just after 1:30 a.m. The apartment is in the same dwelling as Freeman’s apartment.

A woman told police a neighbor, identified as Freeman, entered her apartment and placed her in a headlock that impeded her ability to breathe, court records say.

She told police, according to court records, she bit Freeman on the arm and struck him in the head with a wine bottle, resulting in Freeman fleeing the apartment.

Police said the woman suffered injuries to her face.

Freeman told police, court records say, he took medication not prescribed to him and believed he was inside his own apartment when someone entered, whom he placed in a headlock.

Freeman was arraigned by District Judge Daniel O’Donnell on charges of burglary, criminal trespass, strangulation, simple assault, and harassment. Freeman was jailed without bail at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility as he was deemed a threat.