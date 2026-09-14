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YATESVILLE — Jenkins Township police say they charged Michele A. Luna, 50, on allegations she assaulted a school police officer inside Pittston Area High School on Stout Street on Friday.

Police in the criminal complaint allege Luna was inside the high school when advised multiple times by a school police officer to leave the property on Friday morning.

After refusing commands to leave, the complaint says, the school police officer informed Luna she was being arrested.

When the school police officer grabbed at Luna’s shirt, she turned around and punched the school officer multiple times, causing injuries to his face and elbow, the complaint says.

Luna claimed she was attacked by the school officer.

Luna, of Parsonage Street, Pittston, was arraigned by District Judge Alexandra Kokura Kravitz on charges of aggravated assault, simple assault, resisting arrest, criminal trespass, and disorderly conduct. She was released on $15,000 unsecured bail.