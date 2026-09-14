Butler Township police arrested a Schuylkill County man after investigating a domestic disturbance in the Beech Mountain Lakes development on Saturday.
Police responded to the domestic dispute at about 11:30 p.m. when a woman claimed Christopher Fabiani Jr., 37, of Frackville, threw her around like a rag doll, struck her in the head with an unknown object, and threw her into a bathtub, according to a news release.
Fabiani was taken into custody when he returned to the residence.
Fabiani was arraigned by District Judge Daniel O’Donnell on charges of simple assault and harassment. He was released after posting $5,000 bail.
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