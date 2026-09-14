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The Pennsylvania Supreme Court recently denied to review an appeal filed by Roberto Torner, who was convicted by a Luzerne County jury of the first-degree murder of Jose “Pepe” Herran in Foster Township more than a decade ago.

Torner, 53, formerly of Freeland, was given little relief by the PA Supreme Court in January 2026, which instructed the Pennsylvania Superior Court to review his appeal.

The Superior Court was instructed to compare Torner’s conviction with Commonwealth v. Walker, a PA Supreme Court opinion that addressed “prior bad acts.”

A jury convicted Torner of the killing of Herran, 63, at a house trailer Torner owned on N. Buck Mountain Road, Foster Township, in October 2015, following a week-long trial before Court of Common Pleas Judge David W. Lupas in May 2023. Torner was subsequently sentenced to life in prison without parole.

A second co-defendant, David Alzugaray, 57, pled guilty to third-degree murder and related offenses and was sentenced to 17 to 45 years in state prison.

During Torner’s trial, a witness testified that Torner had told him that Torner had participated in dismembering bodies in his younger years while growing up in Newark, New Jersey.

Lupas permitted the testimony despite an objection from Torner’s trial attorney, Robert A. Saurman.

Through his appellate lawyer, Leonard M. Gryskewicz Jr., Torner challenged the testimony alleging dismemberment of bodies with meat cleavers in New Jersey should have been prohibited during his trial before Lupas.

After the PA Superior Court upheld Torner’s conviction in July 2025, the PA Supreme Court in February 2026 ordered the Superior Court to reconsider Torner’s appeal, referring to “prior bad acts,” notably the testimony of dismembering bodies in another state.

The Superior Court found that Lupas correctly permitted the testimony of Torner’s “prior bad acts,” referring to bodies being dismembered in New Jersey.

“… the evidence that Torner previously participated in dismembering bodies in New Jersey was offered to show a common plan, scheme, or design. … We conclude that Torner’s prior acts were admissible as signature crimes,” the Superior Court ruled in upholding Torner’s conviction.

During Torner’s trial before Lupas, former Assistant District Attorneys Daniel E. Zola and Drew P. McLaughlin introduced meat cleavers and knives recovered from a Torner-owned property, known as The Cottage, in Freeland.

Following the Superior Court’s upholding of his conviction in allowing “prior bad acts,” Torner filed an appeal with the PA Supreme Court to review his conviction, which was denied on Aug. 17.