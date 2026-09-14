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PennDOT announced on Monday that there will be driving and passing lane restrictions/closures on Interstate 81 northbound and southbound in Luzerne County beginning Tuesday through Thursday for roadway shoulder cutting.

• Southbound driving lane restrictions/closures will occur between Hazleton (Exit 143) and Interstate 80 junction (Exit 151) on Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• Northbound driving lane restrictions/closures will occur between Hazleton (Exit 143) and Interstate 80 junction (Exit 151) on Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• Northbound passing lane restrictions/closures will occur between Hazleton (Exit 143) and Dorrance (Exit 155) on Thursday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

When encountering a work zone, PennDOT asks motorists to drive the posted speed limit, turn on your headlights, pay close attention to signs and flaggers, and avoid all distractions.

In high-traffic locations, motorists are encouraged to use both lanes of travel to the merge point and take turns merging into the open lane.

Drivers can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com.

511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras.