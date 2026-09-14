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Wilkes-Barre’s curbside collections of appliances, mattresses, and couches, and drive-through e-recycling and paper-shredding collections for city residents have returned.

Curbside collections

Permit stickers can be purchased from 8:30 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. Monday to Friday at the City’s Tax Office, 1st Floor, City Hall, 40 E. Market St., Wilkes-Barre.

Payments accepted are cash, check, or money order made payable to the City of Wilkes-Barre.

For successful curbside collections, city residents are asked to please adhere to the accepted items lists for each collection.

The city cannot remove any items from homes or backyards. All items must be placed curbside for collection by 6 a.m. Monday on their neighborhood’s pickup week.

No items shall be placed curbside more than 24 hours during the collection week. Crews will not return to residences that did not place their items outside in time for pick-up.

The City of Wilkes-Barre is not responsible for lost or stolen items or stickers. Stickers are non-refundable.

Appliance curbside collection

There is a $10/item limit, and four items per household are permitted.

Items accepted include: washers, dryers, water heaters, dishwashers, stoves, compactors, chest freezers, water coolers, air conditioners, and refrigerators (doors must be removed; plastic drawers are not accepted).

Items not accepted: Furniture, mattresses, rugs, dishes, lamps, televisions, electronics, tires, car batteries, recyclables, residential garbage, and yard waste.

The collection schedule is subject to change due to the volume of items collected, staffing levels, and weather.

• Sept. 21-25: South Wilkes-Barre 1, 2 and Downtown Wilkes-Barre

• Sept. 28-Oct. 2: North End, Heights, and Brookside

• Oct. 5-9: Rolling Mill Hill, Iron Triangle, Goose Island, and Mayflower

• Oct. 19-23: Parsons, Miners Mills, and East End

Couches, chairs, and mattresses

There is a $20 item limit, and four items per household are permitted.

Items accepted include: Couches and chairs (upholstered/leather/faux leather), mattresses, and box springs.

Items not accepted: Washers, dryers, water heaters, dishwashers, stoves, microwaves, compactors, chest freezers, water coolers, air conditioners, refrigerators, dishes, lamps, televisions/electronics, tires, metal items, car batteries, recyclables, residential garbage, and yard waste.

The collection schedule is subject to change due to the volume of items collected, staffing levels, and weather.

• Oct. 26-30: South Wilkes-Barre 1, 2 and Downtown Wilkes-Barre.

• Nov. 2-6: North End, Heights, and Brookside.

• Nov. 9-13: Rolling Mill Hill, Mayflower, Iron Triangle, and Goose Island.

• Nov. 16-20: East End, Parsons and Miners Mills.

Drive-through e-recycling, paper shredding

Wilkes-Barre has partnered with Responsible Recycling Solutions (RSS) for Electronics Recycling and partnered with Paper Eaters Document Destruction Service for document shredding.

Proof of city residency is required.

It will be held from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 5, and from 9 a.m. to noon on Oct. 8 at Public Works Facility, 3 Conyngham Ave., Wilkes-Barre.

Electronic recycling

Electronics accepted for free: Desktop computers (fee for monitors), printers/fax machines, keyboards and mice, cables, cords and chargers, laptops and tablets, calculators and adding machines, UPS battery backups, home and officer telephones, cell phones, ink cartridges, DVD players and VCRs, gaming systems, microwaves and small appliances, filing cabinets, metal exercise equipment-bikes/treadmills, car batteries (sealed lead acid), metal items, water heaters, empty propane and helium tanks, grills and lawn mowers (drain all fluid).

Additional Items that can be recycled with a fee (paid via cash or checks only. Checks Payable to “Responsible Recycling Services” or “RRS.”):

• Floor Copiers – $20

• Computer Monitors and All-In-One Computers – $20

• Console Stereos (in cabinet) – $35

• Televisions under 42” (CRT or Flat Screen) – $40

• TVs over 42” (Flat Screen, consoles, projection, tube, or broken screen) – $60

• TVs over 42” (Flat Screen, consoles, projection, Tube only or Broken Screen) – $60

• Toner Cartridges-$5

• Offsite Hard Drive destruction services are $10 per drive and include a Certificate of Destruction.

Household batteries, light bulbs, CDs, DVDs, VHS, and Styrofoam are not accepted.

Document shredding

There is a limit of three boxes of documents per vehicle.

Accepted items include: Documents that contain personal or private information. Examples include bank statements, outdated medical records, pay stubs, old bills or receipts, credit cards, credit card offers, and tax returns older than seven years

Prohibited items: Newspapers, binders of any type (3-ring, plastic, spiral, metal), plastic document covers, hanging file folders with metal support bars, metal binder clips, books (hardback or paperback), magazines, catalogs, or newspapers, film or photographs, and shredded paper.

Residents are asked to check papers for foreign objects that may cause damage to the vendor’s shredding equipment.

Examples include rocks, batteries, silverware, computer cables, clothes, and other miscellaneous items.

Boxes containing debris will not be accepted. Junk mail does not need to be shredded; it should be placed in household recycling bins for recycling.