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Governor Josh Shapiro announced this week that, as part of a coalition of 23 attorneys general and two governors, Pennsylvania has secured a settlement that stops the Trump administration from dismantling AmeriCorps without warning in the future.

The deal resolves a lawsuit brought by Shapiro and a multi-state coalition in response to the Trump administration’s repeated attempts to gut the nation’s volunteer service programs.

Shapiro sued the federal government over its unconstitutional decision to abruptly dismantle AmeriCorps funding, and as a result of the lawsuit, the Trump administration was forced to reinstate nearly $400 million in AmeriCorps programs that had been terminated and agreed to release over $184 million in funds owed to service programs across the country, including Pennsylvania.

This settlement also protects the funding and participants of those programs for Fiscal Year 2026.

“The federal government made a commitment with the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania to support these programs,” Shapiro said. “It’s my job as Governor to protect the interest of Pennsylvania taxpayers — and this settlement agreement ensures that these programs are protected for another year.”

The AmeriCorps programs in Pennsylvania have already made substantial contributions across the Commonwealth and are the driving force behind dozens of community services.

Between July 2024 and January 2025:

• 209 schools benefited from direct AmeriCorps support, including tutoring, mentoring, and 40,146 children and youth received supportive services;

• 1,152 community volunteers were recruited, trained, and coordinated, contributing over 19,400 hours of service;

• 1,458 Pennsylvanians received job readiness or skills training to strengthen local economies;

• 110 veterans and 40 veteran family members were supported through targeted service projects; and

• 242 acres of public land were restored or maintained, bolstering Pennsylvania’s community assets.

AmeriCorps supports national and state community service programs by funding and placing volunteers in local and national organizations that address critical community needs. Organizations rely on AmeriCorps support to recruit, place, and supervise AmeriCorps members nationwide.

Under the terms of the settlement, AmeriCorps states that it does not anticipate that, during Fiscal Year 2026, it will terminate grants en masse as it did in Spring 2025, conduct reductions in force of union employees beyond certain previously planned cuts, or dismiss AmeriCorps service members en masse.

AG comments on AI sector

Attorney General Dave Sunday issued the following statement regarding recent developments and concerns surrounding artificial intelligence:

“Over the course of the last year or so, I, along with many of my fellow attorneys general, have been leading the charge in protecting people from the overreach of Big Tech.

“As I have said repeatedly, the advancement of technology and public safety cannot be mutually exclusive. The statements made over the weekend by leaders of AI companies calling for a slowdown in AI development mark an important inflection point in this debate.

“While true change cannot happen without the buy-in of Big Tech, those of us who are charged with protecting consumers and children must remain engaged with these tech companies to ensure that safety protocols are effective.

“We must finally put up the guardrails around these potentially dangerous engines before something catastrophic happens, so that we can reap the benefits technology can provide while protecting ourselves from the potential harm that has been warned of so starkly over the past week.”

Fetterman urges ICE to pay medical providers

U.S. Sen. John Fetterman, D-PA, this week sent a letter to the Senior Official Performing the Duties of the Director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), David J. Venturella, to note his concern with the lack of reimbursement to medical service providers for care provided to detainees, and to urge immediate repayment.

“For more than two decades, ICE paid the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) to process reimbursement claims for medical services related to immigration detention,” Fetterman said. “This agreement, which came at no cost to the VA, allowed for timely and efficient payment of medical providers and ensured a responsible level of care for detainees and detention center staff. On Oct. 3, 2025, the Veterans Affairs Administration (VA) and ICE abruptly terminated this decades-long contract. This action left ICE with no mechanism to process invoices and pay medical providers serving ICE facilities and detainees.”

In the Commonwealth, Moshannon Valley Emergency Medical Services (MVEMS) is responsible for emergency medical care for over 40,000 Pennsylvanians. This includes nearly 2,000 detainees held at ICE’s Moshannon Valley Processing Center. Since payments ceased, MVEMS is now owed over $230,000.

On Jan. 13, ICE Health Service Corps announced plans to transition claims processing to a new electronic provider portal, with a launch date of April 30. As of now, providers remain unable to submit reimbursement claims for emergency responses initiated through 911 calls and other medical care provided to individuals in ICE custody or at ICE facilities. The continued delays raise serious concerns about access to timely emergency medical care for detainees, guards, custodial staff, administrators, and others at these facilities.

“As MVEMS and medical service providers from across the Commonwealth continue to show up for their communities, ICE must also be a good neighbor,” Fetterman said. “ICE should not and cannot rely on medical service providers like MVEMS to shoulder the financial and operational burden of federal immigration detention operations.”

Preparing for flooding to protect homes

This week, the Pennsylvania Insurance Department (PID) and the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency (PEMA) highlighted efforts that have improved flood insurance access and preparedness since the Pennsylvania Flood Insurance Premium Assistance Task Force provided recommendations to Gov. Josh Shapiro in 2024.

“All 67 Pennsylvania counties have experienced destructive flooding. Pennsylvania remains vulnerable to flooding well beyond traditional high-risk flood zones, and PID continues to prioritize flood insurance access for all Pennsylvanians,” said Pennsylvania Insurance Commissioner Michael Humphreys. “Over the last couple years, PID, along with our partners, has taken concrete steps to give consumers better information, enhance the knowledge of professionals who sell insurance, and make it easier for Pennsylvanians to understand their flood insurance options.”

“After a flood, we hear deeply moving stories from people who never experienced such devastation in their community and are now facing a very uncertain future,” said PEMA Director Randy Padfield. “Making sure you have insurance that covers all types of disasters, including flooding, is one of the most important steps you can take to protect your family’s financial security and recover faster after being impacted by flooding.”

The Flood Insurance Premium Assistance Task Force Final Report identified four key areas for action: affordability, risk mitigation, incentives, and education and outreach. The report included recommendations to improve flood education, expand access to insurance, strengthen mitigation efforts, improve disclosures during the home-buying process, and increase flood insurance participation.

Many Pennsylvanians may find that private flood policies offer broader coverage and, in some cases, lower premiums than NFIP policies.

Pennsylvanians are encouraged to evaluate flood insurance policies today, because policies may not be active immediately upon purchase.

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Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on X @TLBillOBoyle.