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SCRANTON — Three Wilkes-Barre men were convicted Thursday following a two-week federal trial on charges stemming from a drug trafficking conspiracy that investigators said involved large quantities of fentanyl and other controlled substances.

Jerrod Curtis, 42; Paul Daniel Chavis, also known as “Payne,” 56; and Reneard Harris, 68, were convicted Sept. 10 of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances and other drug trafficking offenses, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.

The trial was held before U.S. District Judge Joseph F. Saporito Jr.

According to U.S. Attorney Brian D. Miller, Curtis operated a drug trafficking organization from his barbershop in Wilkes-Barre. Curtis, Chavis, and Harris were accused of conspiring to distribute cocaine, cocaine base, methamphetamine, and fentanyl between February and June 2024.

The jury also found that the defendants committed additional drug-related offenses during the conspiracy.

According to prosecutors:

• Chavis distributed and possessed with intent to distribute five grams or more of actual methamphetamine on Jan. 22, 2025.

• Chavis distributed and possessed with the intent to distribute a quantity of methamphetamine on April 15, 2025.

• Curtis and Harris used a communication facility to facilitate a drug trafficking crime on April 19, 2025.

• Curtis used a communication facility to facilitate drug trafficking crimes on April 30 and May 26, 2025.

During the investigation, Drug Enforcement Administration agents and other law enforcement officers recovered more than 10 kilograms of fentanyl from members of the conspiracy, along with large quantities of other controlled substances, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

The investigation involved the Homeland Security Task Force, a federal initiative established through Executive Order 14159. The task force includes federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies.

Participating agencies in the case included the DEA, Wilkes-Barre City Police Department, Wilkes-Barre Township Police Department, Pennsylvania State Police, Luzerne County Drug Task Force, and Luzerne County District Attorney’s Office.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys James M. Buchanan and Anthony Williamson for the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania prosecuted the case.

The charges carry a maximum penalty of life imprisonment. Sentencing will be determined by Saporito after consideration of federal sentencing statutes and the federal sentencing guidelines, according to prosecutors.