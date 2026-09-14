Plans: Wyoming Valley Mall to see significant changes

An attendee at the Wilkes-Barre Township Planning Commission meeting on Monday looks over plans from MSC Retail to redevelop the Wyoming Valley Mall.

Attorney Angelo Terrana, who represents MSC Retail, shows off the developer’s plans for a redevelopment of the Wyoming Valley Mall.

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WILKES-BARRE TWP. — The Wyoming Valley Mall is finally getting a facelift.

A Philadelphia-based developer was in front of the Wilkes-Barre Township Planning Commission on Monday, explaining preliminary plans to revitalize the long-struggling property, which includes demolishing roughly half the structure and fully renovating the rest.

According to Attorney Angelo Terrana, who represents MSC Retail, everything from the end of the former Bon-Ton toward the food court and the vacant Sears, which has in recent years been used seasonally by Spirit Halloween, will be knocked down.

A new structure housing an “anchor tenant” will then be built on the 160,000,000 square-foot pad. The plan is for the developer to subdivide that space, and the anchor tenant will then own that parcel, Terrana said.

Terrana said the developer is within three weeks of having a signed agreement with the proposed anchor tenant, so they are not at liberty to say yet what that tenant will be.

However, Terrana did say gas pumps will be installed as part of the anchor tenant’s spot.

MSC Retail has entered into a sales agreement with 4th Dimension Properties to acquire the mall property.

Tractor Supply plans to move into the top upper-right-hand portion of the property, near Sheetz.

Going down from Bon-Ton and the former-Macy’s, that portion of the mall will be redeveloped. Terrana indicated that tenants in the to-be-demolished part, like H&M, will be relocated to the other part.

The developer hopes to move new tenants in as well.

Additionally, there is also a gas station and convenience store proposed for the bottom portion of the property, which will span about 6,500 square feet.

The Firestone building is also part of the acquisition and will remain the tenant there as long as JCPenney remains.

The developer hopes to submit its land development plans for the project before the end of the year.

Development of the Wyoming Valley Mall was last proposed back in 2024 by MotorWorld, which would have seen the dealership occupy a significant portion of the mall.

The company was granted a handful of variances for the project from the Wilkes-Barre Township Zoning Hearing Board, but plans did not move forward.

From Sonic to a coffee shop

Additionally, a separate developer, Brew Team Group LLC, presented plans on Monday to demolish the Sonic drive-in restaurant to make way for 7 Brew Drive-Thru Coffee.

A representative for the Vestal, New York-based developer said at the planning commission meeting that the property at 755 Kidder St. will house an 858-square-foot structure with three drive-through lanes.

The first 7 Brew Coffee stand opened in 2017 in Arkansas. Today, there are over 700 locations in 38 states.

According to the company’s website, “It serves a menu of 20,000+ possible flavorful drinks across 7 categories, including coffees, 7 Energy drinks, 7 Fizz Sodas, teas, lemonades, smoothies, and shakes.”

The coffee is espresso-based.

Hours of operation would be 5:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday to Thursday and 5:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

A 7 Brew Coffee location is also coming to Scranton.