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WILKES-BARRE — Disputes continue between attorneys for Edwardsville homicide suspect Hafusulla Kareem Dunn and Luzerne County prosecutors regarding the exchange of evidence in the case despite repeated warnings by Court of Common Pleas Judge Michael T. Vough.

Dunn’s attorneys, Theron J. Solomon and Nicole P. Psaila, filed a motion to prohibit any and all evidence prosecutors have given them since Sept. 1, and any and all evidence that has not been turned over.

The motion was filed just days after First Assistant District Attorney Anthony G. Ross advised Vough that all evidence, called discovery, had been given to Dunn’s attorneys.

Solomon and Psaila, in their motion, say otherwise.

The discovery exchange has hampered the year-long case with Vough instructing prosecutors to turn over evidence as quickly as possible, and then again during a motion hearing held on Sept. 8.

Dunn’s trial, which was scheduled to begin with jury selection later this week, has been postponed due to a medical illness suffered by Vough over the weekend.

In their motion and after the Sept. 8 motions hearing, when Ross said all evidence had been turned over, Solomon and Psaila claimed the district attorney’s office “disclosed there was additional discovery that was not produced.”

“This failure to timely produce readily available discovery is a lack of due diligence that cannot be overlooked by this Court,” Solomon and Psaila wrote in their motion.

Solomon and Psaila are seeking to exclude all evidence that was not turned over since Sept. 1, when prosecutors represented in a court filing that all discovery materials had been exchanged.

Pennsylvania State Police at Wilkes-Barre allege Dunn, 37, of S. Franklin Street, Wilkes-Barre, fatally shot Kevin Spencer, 37, inside an Edwardsville apartment at 589 Main St. on Oct. 19, 2025.

Dunn claimed the shooting was self-defense when Spencer attacked him.