WILKES-BARRE — A Scranton man admitted to fraud and theft offenses while employed as a case manager with the Children’s Service Center in Wilkes-Barre.
Khalil Rashid Rivera, 31, was charged by the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office in June 2025 with billing Medical Assistance for services he never provided to dozens of children, according to court records.
Court records indicate the Attorney General’s Office learned in January 2022 that Rivera was not seeing patients despite billing for the services. One family told the Children’s Service Center they had not seen Rivera for nearly a year but had received a bill for payment, according to the Attorney General’s Office.
An internal review alleged Rivera documented and billed visits at clients’ homes and other locations outside his office while his badge-access records showed he was actually in his office.
Rivera pleaded guilty to Medical Assistance fraud and theft before Luzerne County Court of Common Pleas Judge Joseph F. Sklarosky Jr. on Monday. Rivera remains free on bail and is scheduled to be sentenced Nov. 23.
Senior Deputy Attorney General Christopher R. Sherwood prosecuted the case.
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