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WILKES-BARRE — A Hanover Township man pleaded guilty to separate counts of indecent assault involving two girls.

Skyler J. Lefort, 28, of Charles Street, pleaded guilty to the offenses before Luzerne County Court of Common Pleas Judge David W. Lupas. Lefort was scheduled for trial this week on the separate cases until the plea agreement was announced.

Pennsylvania State Police at Hazleton charged Lefort with inappropriately touching a girl as she slept inside a home in Dorrance Township in September 2023, according to court records.

Lefort was charged by Wyoming Area Regional Police with touching a teenage girl inside a residence in Birchwood Estates, where he lived in November 2025, court records say.

Under the terms of the plea agreement, prosecutors withdrew felony counts of aggravated indecent assault and misdemeanor counts of furnishing alcohol to minors against Lefort.

Lefort remains free on bail and is scheduled to be sentenced Dec. 11.