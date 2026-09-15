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WILKES-BARRE — A West Pittston man pleaded guilty Monday to charges stemming from his arrest after he showed up at a motel in Pittston Township believing he was meeting a teenage girl for sex.

Christopher A. Grabosky, 50, of Delaware Avenue, pleaded guilty to criminal attempt to commit unlawful contact with a child and criminal use of a communication facility before Luzerne County Court of Common Pleas Judge Joseph F. Sklarosky Jr. Grabosky was scheduled for trial this week until the plea agreement was announced.

Pittston Township police charged Grabosky in August 2025 after he showed up at a motel believing he was meeting a 15-year-old girl for sex but was confronted by an adult witness who had pretended to be the girl during online chats, according to court records.

A forensic analysis of Grabosky’s phone revealed online messages in which Grabosky offered to let the girl live with him and provide her with methamphetamine in exchange for sex, according to court records.

Grabosky remains jailed at the county correctional facility and is scheduled to be sentenced Dec. 21.