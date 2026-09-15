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WILKES-BARRE — The Greater Wyoming Valley Chamber of Commerce has announced the honorees for its 2026 Annual Dinner, scheduled for Nov. 12 at Mohegan Pennsylvania.

The event, the chamber’s largest annual gathering, is expected to bring together more than 500 business and community leaders, professionals and other guests to recognize individuals, businesses and organizations for their contributions to the region.

This year’s honorees include:

• Lifetime Achievement Award: Barbara A. Maculloch

• ATHENA Leadership Award: Stacey Kile

• Legacy Business of the Year Award: McCarthy Tire Service Company

• Emerging Business of the Year Award: Basalyga Hospitality

• Pride of Place Awards: Building Blocks Learning Center, Dress for Success Luzerne County, Peoples Security Bank & Trust and Rome Bath Remodeling

The chamber also will recognize businesses and community leaders celebrating significant milestones in 2026 during a special Community Recognition portion of the dinner.

“Each year, our Annual Dinner gives us the opportunity to celebrate the incredible people and organizations that are investing in our region and helping shape its future,” said Lindsay Griffin-Boylan, president and CEO of the Greater Wyoming Valley Chamber of Commerce.

The chamber said the dinner also will highlight accomplishments from the past year and provide an opportunity to discuss its plans and priorities for the coming year.

Mohegan Pennsylvania is the host venue and presenting sponsor.

Registration and sponsorship information is available at the Greater Wyoming Valley Chamber of Commerce website or by contacting events@wyomingvalleychamber.org.