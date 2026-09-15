Councilmember Tony Brooks is obscured while holding up a sign that he says was illegally posted to a city utlity pole. Councilmember Stan Mirin (right) looks on.

🔊 Listen to this

From illegal signs posted on telephone poles to poorly executed tree removals, Wilkes-Barre City Council’s regular meeting on Sept. 10 was filled with quality of life complaints from both residents and a city council member.

Following the approval of over $3 million in LSA grant applications,

the council heard from attendees during public comment about a plethora of issues facing the city, including noise, traffic, shoddy contractor work and more.

Councilmember Tony Brooks, in particular, spent about 15 minutes during council presentations highlighting personal complaints, as well as those he says he often receives from his constituents.

Firstly, he spoke about a “shocking” and “disturbing” video circulating online that appeared to show a disheveled individual near the Luzerne County Correctional Facility on Water Street.

“I hope that all social service agencies can work on these homeless issues,” Brooks said.

The growing presence of homeless encampments in Parsons and throughout the Wilkes-Barre area has been a topic of discussion at many past council meetings.

In June, the Luzerne County Redevelopment Authority discussed a homeless encampment near the rail line,

with officials saying a multi-entity response was needed to address it.

The encampments have been a persistent concern for residents, especially following the closing of Keystone Mission’s overnight shelter in Wilkes-Barre in 2025.

Trees

Brooks showed several photos of trees on various city streets that he said were “destroyed” by a local tree-cutting agency, though he did not name the agency.

“One of our jobs here in the city is to make this city look as pretty as possible. We have a lot of great structure. We have wonderful architecture downtown. We have wonderful streets in Wilkes-Barre. But destroying these street trees like this completely destroys how beautiful our city is. It’s just utterly disgusting,” Brooks said.

During public comment, resident Linda Joseph also complained about the work of private tree trimming companies.

“We always are told the homeowner is responsible for the maintenance and health of a tree on our tree line in front of our homes. So how can anyone come and destroy the look in front of our own homes and the city as a whole without direction as to what they are or are not allowed to do?” Joseph asked the council.

John Suhoski, of Almond Lane, also spoke about the condition of trees. He questioned whether the city could ban certain contractors from doing work in Wilkes-Barre.

“It’s not everybody’s trees that looks like that. It’s just our trees like that. So like, you know, it makes it seem like we’re not having any oversight in anything that we’re doing. Like, we’re just letting people come in and do whatever they want, and then nobody follows up. Nobody [it] seems from the city is checking up on their work. And, you know, then we end up with a mess and trees that look horrible,” he said.

Signs

Commercial signs on telephone poles was also a topic of discussion.

“They’re all over Academy Street, on South River Street. I kind of laugh at ‘buy your house pretty or ugly.’ Well, you’re making our city look ugly by putting these signs around, and it is illegal. And guess what the penalty for the violation is according to our, our city ordinances. You need to pay a fine for $1,000, go to jail for 90 days and do 25, minimum 25 hours of community service,” Brooks said.

Noise

Brooks said noise is the number-one complaint he’s received in the last couple of weeks.

From people playing loud music in their cars with the windows down, to college parties, he said the noise level in the city is “annoying and constant.”

“But over the weekend again, I heard of a friend of mine who just gave up, was living next to a loud house that constantly had parties and music all the time. She sold her house and left. That is a shame. An absolute shame. Nobody should be forced out of a house,” said Brooks.

Chairperson Jessica McClay said the noise ordinance was discussed at Tuesday’s work session, and everyone agreed that the ordinance doesn’t need to change; it needs to be better enforced.

Joseph also spoke about issues with noise during public comment.

“People are very upset, and I know how many people have come here before you and told you about the noise and how many calls I’m sure you all get, and people posting videos on Facebook and hearing the blasting of the music,” Joseph said. “Something has to be done because there are a lot of people who are not happy and, as he said, they’re selling their homes, which is really, really sad,” she said.