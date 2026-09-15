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WILKES-BARRE — More than $9.5 million was awarded on Tuesday in Local Share Account (LSA) grants for Luzerne County projects.

The LSA funds were distributed by the Commonwealth Finance Authority.

“From improving roads and public infrastructure to strengthening emergency services and updating essential equipment, these projects will make our communities safer, more efficient, and better equipped for the future,” said Sen. Lisa Baker, R-Lehman Township. “I’m proud to support these investments and grateful to the Commonwealth Financing Authority for recognizing the importance of these local projects.”

Rep. Brenda Pugh, R-Dallas Township, said the awards reflect a shared commitment to economic growth, overall well‑being and meaningful improvements across our communities.

“Each project reflects what forward‑thinking leadership and dedicated public service can achieve,” Pugh said.

Rep. Eddie Day Pashinski, D-Wilkes-Barre, said the investments will make a meaningful difference in communities throughout Luzerne County.

“LSA funding allows us to make important improvements to our infrastructure and public facilities, while supporting organizations that provide essential services to our residents,” Pashinski said.

Sen. Marty Flynn, D-Scranton, added, “These investments will allow local municipalities and organizations to move important projects forward and address needs that have been identified in their communities.”

From equipment upgrades, improving roads and bridges, and fighting blight, some of these projects might otherwise be unaffordable for the local budgets of our smaller communities,” Haddock said.

Local legislators who announced LSA grants in their districts: Rep. Jim Haddock, D-Pittston Township; Rep. Jamie Walsh, R-Ross Township; Rep. Dane Watro, R-Hazleton; Rep. Alec Ryncavage, R-Hanover Township; and Sen. Dave Argall, R-Pottsville.

Avoca Borough

• $121,735 to purchase a dump truck.

• $250,000 to Avoca Hose Co. No. 1 to renovate the fire station by constructing a decontamination room with restroom and shower, connecting corridor, kitchen, dining and lounge areas, new flooring and ceiling, HVAC and lighting improvements, and renovating two restrooms.

Black Creek Township

• $114,522 to assist with the purchase of a new road patching machine.

• $75,000 on behalf of the Nuremberg-Weston Volunteer Fire Company to assist with the purchase of protective gear and equipment.

Conyngham Township

• $150,000 to assist with the rehabilitation of the Turtle Creek flood protection system.

Courtdale Borough

• $54,122 for a salt shed.

Dallas Borough

• $150,000 on behalf of Misericordia University for pedestrian safety improvements at the roundabout in the borough.

Dallas Township

• $200,000 to the Troutbrook Road Stream Crossing Replacement.

Dupont Borough

• $100,000 to purchase an eight-yard Diamondback Rear Loader with related accessories. The slimmer loader will allow public works department employees to streamline the pickup system on narrow streets.

Duryea Borough

• $284,081 to replace the aging, leaking municipal building roof and construct a parking lot.

Exeter Borough

• $450,000 to the Luzerne County Historical Society for the new facility renovation.

Exeter Township

• $200,000 to the Della Lane Stormwater and Roadway Restoration Project.

Foster Township

• $200,000 to convert a vacant recycling center into a multi-use community center.

Freeland Borough

• $200,000 to install new sidewalks, curbing, ADA ramps, lighting and enhanced crosswalks at the 300 block of Centre Street.

Harveys Lake Borough

• $254,308 for a hydrilla management project at Harvey’s Lake. The funding would be used to destroy hydrilla, an invasive, non-native aquatic plant that is degrading the lake, as well as for continued monitoring to assess the treatment’s effectiveness.

Hazle Township

• $136,284 to purchase three box trucks for the township road crew to use for street and inlet repairs, road-sign work and maintenance of township property.

Hazleton City

• $319,144 for Broad Street improvements between South Laurel and North Wyoming streets, including work to the center median, crosswalk and stop-bar markings, parking-lane markings, traffic-calming features, electrical work and landscaping.

Jackson Township

• $213,000 for compact loader.

Kingston Municipality

• $500,000 for Public Works Facility Renovation Project.

Kingston Township

• $100,000 for Shavertown Fire Dept Relocation & Renovation.

Laflin Borough

• $250,000 to replace a dilapidated pedestrian bridge with a prefabricated bridge with wood decking and install fencing along the walkway and track.

Lower South Valley Council of Governments

• $115,000 for shared road equipment.

Luzerne Borough

• $64,000 for the EMS Training Institute of NEPA Emergency Cardiac Monitor Defibrillator Equipment.

• $65,000 for police vehicles and safety equipment.

Luzerne County

• $225,000 to the Redevelopment Authority of Luzerne County, on behalf of the Greater Wyoming Valley Area YMCA, to assist with the construction of a new dining lodge at Camp Kresge in Dennison Township. The proposed 6,000-square-foot lodge will include a commercial kitchen, accessible restrooms and climate-controlled dining space, enabling the YMCA to serve an additional 4,200 children annually through its feeding programs and expand after-school programming.

Nanticoke City

• $387,877 for the LCCC Culinary Institute Renovations.

Newport Township

• $298,178 for the East Main Street Emergency Access Roadway Improvements.

Northeast Pennsylvania Land Bank

• $75,000 to demolish and rehabilitate properties in Dupont Borough, Pittston City, and Plains Township, Luzerne County, with the ultimate goal of reducing and eliminating blight in the communities.

Pittston City

• $300,000 to construct an elevator at the future site of a city-owned theater on South Main Street.

• $289,200 to be used to build a new outdoor stage called the Main Street Stage that will replace a deteriorated band shell in Pittston’s central business district.

Pittston Township

• $25,075 to purchase and install equipment for their emergency management utility vehicle.

• $87,170 to purchase and install an emergency generator at the municipal building.

Plains Township

• $171,743 to Keystone Human Services Accessible Vehicles toward the purchase of three wheelchair-accessible vehicles for Keystone Human Services. The vehicles will help provide specialized transportation for 22 adults in the region, supporting access to medical appointments, community activities and local attractions.

• $77,300 toward the purchase of two new dump trucks for Plains Township. The vehicles will be used for snow removal and summer road maintenance, replacing aging and unreliable equipment.

• $92,695 toward the replacement of the leaking roof at the Plains Township municipal building. The project will protect the building and allow municipal employees to work without disruptions caused by water infiltration.

Ross Township

• $76,330 for the purchase of a new mini excavator.

West Side Council of Governments

• $250,000 to purchase a new waste grinder, tar kettle, and bucket truck for maintenance work in Edwardsville Borough, Forty Fort Borough, and West Pittston Borough.

West Wyoming Borough

• $250,000 to the Multi-Agency Building Reconstruction.

Wilkes-Barre City

• $100,000 to King’s College Campus Center Technology Upgrades toward the technology, lighting and control system upgrades in the Walsh, Snyder and Fitzgerald conference rooms in the Sheehy-Farmer Campus Center. The improvements will modernize audiovisual capabilities and support academic, community and hybrid events.

• $100,000 toward the renovations at the Catholic Youth Center of Wyoming Valley, including electrical, window, painting, caulking, plumbing and IT system improvements. The project will help restore and modernize the facility, which dates back to 1948.

• $200,000 toward the purchase of equipment for Wilkes University’s new nursing simulation lab. The state-of-the-art facility will support the university’s accelerated nursing program and help address the ongoing nursing workforce shortage in Northeastern Pennsylvania.

• $250,000 toward pedestrian crosswalk and sidewalk improvements around downtown Wilkes-Barre’s Public Square. The project will replace deteriorated concrete, pavers and granite curbs while adding benches, bicycle racks and landscaping to improve pedestrian safety and enhance the downtown area.

• $105,213 toward the purchase of a refrigerated truck for The Salvation Army Wilkes-Barre Corps. The vehicle will support expanded food rescue and distribution operations throughout Luzerne County, helping improve access to nutritious food for vulnerable households.

• $250,000 toward renovations at Wilkes-Barre City Hall, including the replacement of 100 aging windows with energy-efficient units, window trim repairs and exterior brick repointing. The project will improve energy efficiency while preserving an important historic structure.

• $58,960 for the purchase of a new defibrillator for the city’s Emergency Medical Services department. The new equipment will provide updated technology, including Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and cellular connectivity, as well as pediatric capabilities and advanced clinical decision-making features. Wilkes-Barre EMS responded to 7,873 medical calls in 2024.

• $100,000 for Millennium Circle and Northampton Street Portals toward the rehabilitation or replacement of the fountain and site lighting at the two portals. The project will restore inoperable portions of the lighting systems and continue improvements that began in 2009.

Wilkes-Barre Township

• $100,000 toward replacing the HVAC air handler unit supply fans at Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza. The upgrades will help maintain indoor air quality and temperature control as the existing equipment reaches the end of its useful life.

• $100,000 toward a comprehensive surveillance system upgrade, including 42 new video cameras, network video recorders, monitoring workstations and monitors. The improvements will strengthen safety and security for patrons, employees, staff and facilities.

Wright Township

• $463,500 to assist the Wright Township Volunteer Firemen’s Association with the purchase of a new fire engine.

Wyoming Valley Sanitary Authority

• $122,290 for the Specialized Wastewater Equipment Purchase.

Wyoming Borough

• $100,000 for the Maintenance Equipment Project.

The Local Share Account program provides funding for eligible community and economic development projects through gaming revenue.

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Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.