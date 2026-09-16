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WILKES-BARRE — A Luzerne County Court of Common Pleas judge granted a request to dismiss a felony assault case against a woman, charged with attacking her landlord while collecting overdue rent, due to her mental competency.

Kathleen Jane Venegas, 62, was charged by Wilkes-Barre Township police with striking her landlord with a rock and a flashlight on July 1, 2025, according to court records.

The landlord had gone to 623 E. Northampton St. to collect rent from Venegas.

Venegas told her landlord to return later in the day.

When the landlord arrived, no one answered the door. The landlord sat on a chair on the front porch when she was struck in the head multiple times by Venegas with a rock and a flashlight, court records say.

The landlord fled the scene and drove to township police headquarters to report the alleged assault.

Shortly after being arrested, Venegas was admitted to a mental health facility in Norristown, PA., due to her mental health in August 2025.

During a status conference in October 2025, Venegas was declared incompetent and to continue with mental health treatment at the Norristown facility.

While Venegas was in the hospital, her criminal case was stayed pending her treatment.

Assistant Public Defender Ana Lee Mojtahedi recently filed a motion to dismiss the criminal case against Venegas due to mental incompetency.

Judge David W. Lupas granted the request resulting in the felony aggravated assault charges being dismissed against Venegas.