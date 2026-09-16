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WILKES-BARRE — Wilkes-Barre City police charged Stanley J. Klimek, 63, with defecating outside Saint Stephen’s Episcopal Church on South Franklin Street near Northampton Street on Tuesday, according to court records.

Police responded to the church for a man, identified as Klimek, “camping” on the steps.

Officers encountered Klimek with his pants down facing the roadway defecating, court records say.

When officers yelled at Klimek, court records say, he quickly pulled his pants up and apologized.

A wet spot was found on the church porch, court records say, and evidence of defecation in the garden area on the property.

Klimek, address listed as homeless, was arraigned Wednesday by District Judge Donald Whittaker of Nanticoke on two counts of institutional desecration of place of worship, and one count each of indecent exposure and open lewdness. Klimek was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $50,000 bail.