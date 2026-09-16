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WILKES-BARRE — A man completely naked was arrested when encountered in the area of South Washington and East Ross streets Tuesday night.

Wilkes-Barre City police officers responded to several 911 calls about a naked man walking on South Washington Street past St. Nicholas Elementary School just before 6:30 p.m.

Officers encountered Theodore Maciejczak, 45, completely naked, according to court records.

Maciejczak told officers to “call Donald Trump at the White House” and identified himself using another name, court records say.

Police in court records say Maciejczak struggled when being placed in a prisoner transport van.

Maciejczak, address listed as 77 E. Market St., Wilkes-Barre, was arraigned Wednesday by District Judge Donald Whittaker of Nanticoke on charges of indecent exposure, open lewdness and disorderly conduct. Maciejczak was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $100,000 bail.