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WILKES-BARRE — An inmate at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility was arraigned Wednesday on charges he spat on a corrections officer.

Randy Yost, 29, last known address as East Grand Street, Nanticoke, refused to allow a wicket door in a cell door to close on Aug. 19, according to court records.

A wicket door is a smaller door that allows items to be passed through without opening the cell door.

Yost tossed items out the wicket door and refused commands to stop, court records say.

Corrections officers used pepper spray to get Yost to comply with commands, and was removed from the cell and taken to a shower in the Restrictive Housing Unit. While in the shower, court records say, Yost spat on a corrections officer.

After spitting on the corrections officer, Yost was placed in an inmate chair and a spit hood was placed over his head, court records say.

Yost was arraigned by District Judge Donald Whittaker of Nanticoke on a single count of aggravated harassment by prisoner. He remained jailed without bail on the charge as he was deemed combative and aggressive toward prison staff and other inmates.