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WILKES-BARRE — Bank + Vine has closed its doors after six years serving guests in Downtown Wilkes-Barre.

The fine-dining restaurant located at 268 S. Main St. posted the news on its Facebook page Wednesday.

“While this chapter may be over, we’re grateful for the memories, the friendships, and the community that made it so special,” read an excerpt from the post.

The post also thanked staff and guests for making the restaurant “what it was.”

Friedman Hospitality Group opened Bank + Vine in the old South Side Bank building in 2020, replacing the former Le Manhattan Bistro that had been there since 2014.

Friedman Hospitality Group owns a number of other restaurants in Luzerne County such as Rikasa, Kevin’s, Fire and Ice, and Grico’s.