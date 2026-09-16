<p>Bank + Vine on S. Main Street.</p> <p>File Photo</p>

Bank + Vine on S. Main Street.

File Photo

WILKES-BARRE — Bank + Vine has closed its doors after six years serving guests in Downtown Wilkes-Barre.

The fine-dining restaurant located at 268 S. Main St. posted the news on its Facebook page Wednesday.

“While this chapter may be over, we’re grateful for the memories, the friendships, and the community that made it so special,” read an excerpt from the post.

The post also thanked staff and guests for making the restaurant “what it was.”

Friedman Hospitality Group opened Bank + Vine in the old South Side Bank building in 2020, replacing the former Le Manhattan Bistro that had been there since 2014.

Friedman Hospitality Group owns a number of other restaurants in Luzerne County such as Rikasa, Kevin’s, Fire and Ice, and Grico’s.

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Margaret Roarty
Margaret Roarty
Margaret Roarty started at the Times Leader in 2023 as a general news reporter and recently transitioned into covering Wilkes-Barre City and other municipal government news. In her weekly Times Leader column, "In Frame," she shares her passion for filmmaking by exploring the rich arts and entertainment history in Luzerne County, while also offering movie recommendations and reviews. In addition to her reporting for the Times Leader, Margaret is a former contributor to The Film Magazine, an online publication focusing on film analysis and reviews. Her entertainment writing can also be found on Cherry Pickers, Directed By Women, and the Bright Lights Film Journal. Her short fiction can be found in Dark Sire Literary Journal's 9th issue. She is also co-host of "Women Are Reading," a book club podcast where she interviews authors and reviews books with her sister, Katie. In 2026, she joined The Luzerne County Arts and Entertainment Hall of Fame arts committee. Margaret grew up in Luzerne Borough and currently resides in Forty Fort, along with her fiancé, a library full of books, and their orange cat, Jack. In her free time, Margaret can be found obsessively logging films into her Letterboxd, cooking pasta, and writing fiction stories about romantic and fantastical things.